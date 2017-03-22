The QHD+ panel on the Galaxy S8 has a resolution of 2960 x 1440.

The display scaling options we've seen on the Galaxy S7 with the Nougat update will be carried over to the Galaxy S8, albeit with a few changes to accommodate the tall display.

A new leaked image shows off the resolution settings for the Galaxy S8, which will also have three options: HD+ (1480x720), FHD+ (2220x1080), and QHD+ (2960x1440). The last option is the native resolution of the Galaxy S8, and similar to the LG G6, the extra-tall panel sports an 18.5:9 ratio.

Alongside the display options, we've got a leak that shows off the retail box of a Verizon-branded Galaxy S8 Plus. The box reveals that the phone will offer 64GB storage, but there's no mention of the AKG-branded headphones that Samsung was rumored to include with the device. With the launch just over a week away, we don't have to wait long to find out all there's to know about the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.