The QHD+ panel on the Galaxy S8 has a resolution of 2960 x 1440.
The display scaling options we've seen on the Galaxy S7 with the Nougat update will be carried over to the Galaxy S8, albeit with a few changes to accommodate the tall display.
A new leaked image shows off the resolution settings for the Galaxy S8, which will also have three options: HD+ (1480x720), FHD+ (2220x1080), and QHD+ (2960x1440). The last option is the native resolution of the Galaxy S8, and similar to the LG G6, the extra-tall panel sports an 18.5:9 ratio.
Alongside the display options, we've got a leak that shows off the retail box of a Verizon-branded Galaxy S8 Plus. The box reveals that the phone will offer 64GB storage, but there's no mention of the AKG-branded headphones that Samsung was rumored to include with the device. With the launch just over a week away, we don't have to wait long to find out all there's to know about the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.
Reader comments
New Galaxy S8 leak reveals screen resolution as retail box breaks cover
I like the part where they leaked the things.
I gotta take a Leak myself after hearing about this... :-P
I think app developers are going to love all these new screen ratios.
Wonder what it's going to do to the battery life.