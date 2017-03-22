The QHD+ panel on the Galaxy S8 has a resolution of 2960 x 1440.
The display scaling options we've seen on the Galaxy S7 with the Nougat update will be carried over to the Galaxy S8, albeit with a few changes to accommodate the tall display.
A new leaked image shows off the resolution settings for the Galaxy S8, which will also have three options: HD+ (1480x720), FHD+ (2220x1080), and QHD+ (2960x1440). The last option is the native resolution of the Galaxy S8, and similar to the LG G6, the extra-tall panel sports an 18.5:9 ratio.
Alongside the display options, we've got a leak that shows off the retail box of a Verizon-branded Galaxy S8 Plus. The box reveals that the phone will offer 64GB storage, but there's no mention of the AKG-branded headphones that Samsung was rumored to include with the device. With the launch just over a week away, we don't have to wait long to find out all there's to know about the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.
Reader comments
I like the part where they leaked the things.
I gotta take a Leak myself after hearing about this... :-P
I think app developers are going to love all these new screen ratios.
Android has been incredibly robust forever ago. Screen sizes have never stopped changing since 2010.
But the reviews on the LG GS says that not all apps scale to new 2:1 resolution, meaning black bars are displayed. Surely this will be the case here?
I believe that the OS does the upscaling/downscaling work.
This will be a hit with Instagram and Twitter users with this resolution and format.
Wonder what it's going to do to the battery life.
I personally would just keep it at FHD+ unless using VR.
That's cool but device scaling has not been proven yet to be effective in saving battery life
My own non scientific testing prove that it does save some battery. I ran a test on both my Note 7 and my Galaxy S7 Edge. Screen on time was slightly better and in 720p even more so
How does scaling save battery? Sure, the processor has less work to do, but the main battery hog is surely the display. Scaling doesn't reduce the power the display uses, does it? Same size, same number of pixels, or does the display actually shut down some pixels? I can't quite get my head round this, can anyone explain?
Yes the scaling shuts down pixels and yes it saves some battery . The two go hand and hand . That feature was introduced with the Note 7
I doubt the scaling turns off any pixels.... I am guessing it just treats a larger cluster of pixels as one 'pixel'... if you turned off pixels, sharpness and brightness would go into the tank. There are tools out there that turn off pixels and, while those DO reduce the power load of the display, once you start turning off a fair amount, things go south.
The display at the lower scaling still uses the same amount of power as full resolution but if they did the drivers right, you reduce the GPU load. The reason why reducing the resolution on other phones leads to negligible battery improvements is that the display drivers on those phones were designed to display one resolution and one resolution only. So other resolutions lead to inefficient rendering and could lead to higher GPU loads, rather than less.
The screen scaling also works in conjunction with the power saving mode so as you drop the resolution your performance drops unilaterally
The box has the model number (SMG955U) for the U.S. unlocked S8+ that recently passed through the FCC. That could mean the U.S. will see one model for all the carriers instead of the typical carrier variants.
If true, that would be great! Perhaps no branding on the back of the phone. May be too much to ask for but we will see soon.
If you keep it at a lower resolution, will it auto override the setting when using apps that need the full resolution, like VR?
How do you know which resolution an app needs?