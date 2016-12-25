If you've just received an Android gadget as a gift, we've got all the info you need to get started.

There's nothing quite like unwrapping a new gadget — whether it's that latest flagship phone you've been wishing for, a shiny new tablet, a stylish smartwatch or even a Chromebook. So if you're one of the many new Android owners getting started with your new device today — welcome!

There world of Android is vast and varied. Lots of different types of device run Android, and each has its own quirks. Luckily this is Android Central, and we're here to help you get the most out of your new phone, tablet, watch or laptop.

So here's a quick guide to getting started with your shiny new gadget this holiday season — from the basics to more advanced Android mastery, we cover it all.

First stop — "How do I..."

Our homepage is a constant stream of information on every little Android thing we can find, but there's a lot more to Android Central than just news. We're all about taking each thing we get a hold of and exploring every facet of it, explaining how it all works and showing you how to get the most out of your experience with the hardware and apps we use every day. As a result, there's a whole lot here for you to check out.

Check out our Android devices gallery and find your new phone or tablet.

Explore our Help and How-to section for detailed looks at getting the best photos, making sure your battery lasts as long as it should, and so much more.

Read through our Reviews and check out our YouTube channel for more detailed thoughts and videos on just about everything.

Got a Android phone or tablet? Check out our favorite apps of 2016 to find out what you should be installing on your new device.

For Chromebooks, our Chromebook hub is a great place to start.

Next stop — The Android Central Forums

The Android Central forums are home to an incredible community of Android owners like you, supported by our fantastic ambassadors and moderators. Whether you're looking for help and advice, or you just want to chat with people who own the same device as you, the forums are where you'll want to go.

There are forums for just about every Android device, including the latest Samsung, LG and Google Pixel phones, Android Wear and Android Auto.

Find out what's 'the best'

If you're still shopping for Android-related tech — or looking for top apps and accessories for your new device — you'll want to check out our guide to the best of Android. And we're constantly updating our Android smartphone buyers guide with recommendations from our team of Android experts!

Follow us on all of the things!

Android Central is more than just a website. We've got a weekly podcast covering the latest Android news, views and fun stuff. We're on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram. And you can find us on Snapchat at android_central.

Finally, the best way to experience Android Central is through our Android app, which is free on Google Play.

And be sure to sign up for an account to commend on articles, chat on the forums and participate in contests.

Thanks for being part of team Android, and enjoy your new gadget!