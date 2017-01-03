New month means new Android 7.1.1 builds for Nexus and Pixel devices!
Google has released new Android 7.1.1 builds for the two Pixel models and several Nexus devices, including the Nexus 6P, 5X, 9, Player and Pixel C.
The new builds bring the requisite bug fixes that we all know and love, along with nearly 50 security updates bundled in the January 2017 (happy new year!) security patch. Pixel owners should look for Build NMF26U or NMF26V depending on the variant ("V" is for Verizon), while Nexus and Pixel C users can look for N4F26J or N4F26I.
As always, the updates are available in factory images or OTA updates, the latter of which can be easily sideloaded using ADB.
The January 2017 Security Bulletin details a number of vulnerabilities that have been patched, both within Android itself and from third-party vendors like Qualcomm and NVIDIA.
Reader comments
Downloading now!
just got it on pixel c build # N4F26I not on my Rogers nexus 6p yet.
Installing now on VZW Pixel XL....
Anyone know if this includes a fix for the bluetooth issue with the Nexus 6p and car hands free?
It didn't for me in my Honda Accord. I looked through the bulletin and never saw any word of bluetooth incompatibilities being addressed. I guess we have to keep waiting for them to get their act together and decide bluetooth functionality may be important to some users.
Interesting. I'm downloading it now, but I initially got a pop-up that said that it's only available to download over wifi now, and will be available to download over mobile wireless on 06 January. I've never gotten that before.
Mine said the same thing about Jan 6th too. My Dec update had a deadline with it too. Lol
I got the same thing, and had to turn on my wifi in order for it to be carried out.
Got mine loaded 😀
Did they fix the battery issue? When I get to 15%, the battery saver pop up appears, but immediately says I have 0% and it shuts down.
I didn't have any issue before this update. Not sure if it does.
My phone says it's downloading now, but I'm on Verizon and i was assured that Verizon would be causing these updates to be delayed. It makes no sense
lol, guess VZW was right this time. It's actually nice for a change!
What about the Nexus 6P owners who are using their phone on Verizon's network? We/I never received the initial 7.1 release. Are we now going to get our chance to get into the game, or are we still on the bench?
Weird. I got the U variant and I'm on Verizon. Anybody else getting this?
me too. after some digging, this seems to be correct. The "V" might be for europe or somewhere else