Neverware is now offering a version of its take on Chrome OS with Microsoft OneDrive and Office 365 integration.

CloudReady is software designed to breathe new life into your old Windows computer or Mac by using Chromium — the free open source version of Chrome OS. We looked at a build of CloudReady designed for virtual machines and found it was an excellent way to experience Chrome OS without buying any new hardware. It's great to see another company using the resources the Chromium project makes available and doing such a good job with it.

Now Neverware has taken the next step and is offering more than just the same software you can get from Google. The CloudReady: Office 365 Education Edition.

Neverware thinks this combines the best of two worlds for students and IT managers.

While still Chrome OS at its core, this new version of CloudReady offers integration with OneDrive in place of Google Drive. When it's time to create or edit documents, the user is directed to the online versions of Word, Excel, and the rest of the Microsoft Office 365 apps. Neverware says they worked with Microsoft to develop the Office 365 Education Edition of CloudReady and that this should enable "more efficient learning for students" while keeping the safe and simple reliability that comes with using Chrome OS.

While any Chrome-powered PC can access the online Office 365 suite, having this deep integration is something we haven't seen before. Similarly, these Office 365 Edition computers can still access all of Google services through the web browser for a best of both worlds scenario.

Since this is geared towards the education sector, it has a very enticing price: $1 per student (or $15 per machine) per year. A lifetime license is just $59 per machine. Learn more at Neverware's Office 365 Edition web page.