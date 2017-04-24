Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great savings on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro!

Thrifter deal alert! Who's that knocking at the door? Oh, just a $50 savings on the awesome Ring Video Doorbell Pro? Well, come on in, don't be shy. This savings drops the video doorbell to its lowest price yet, coming in at just $199.99. With the Video Doorbell Pro you'll be able to not only see who is at your door in 1080p from anywhere but also interact with them without having to answer the door.

That's right, you can interact with the delivery guy so you don't miss that important package, catch the kids who keep ringing your doorbell and leaving, and much more. You can also pick one up through Best Buy's official eBay store at the same price, so don't miss out on this awesome savings. Order one now so you don't regret it later.

