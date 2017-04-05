Netflix has a new ratings system, and it's all about simplicity.
Netflix has rolled out its new ratings system and recommendation engine, replacing the five star-based option for the simpler, more participation-friendly "thumbs-up, thumbs-down."
Netflix has had star ratings for much of our history, but we've learned through over a year of testing that while we've used stars to help you personalize your suggestions, many of our members are confused about what they do.
That's because we've all gotten used to star ratings on e-commerce and review apps, where rating contributes to an overall average, and the star rating shown next to a restaurant or a pair of shoes is an average of all the reviewers. On those apps, being a reviewer can be fun and helpful to others, but the primary goal isn't always to help you get better suggestions.
In contrast, when people see thumbs, they know that they are used to teach the system about their tastes with the goal of finding more great content. That's why when we tested replacing stars with thumbs we saw an astounding 200% increase in ratings activity.
That 200% increase in ratings activity, according to the company, should lead to more accurate recommendations, since an increasing number of Netflix's near-100 million user base is going to be participating in the program, improving the algorithm for everyone.
Netflix is doubling streaming quality without increasing bandwidth
Reader comments
Netflix's new ratings system gets a thumbs-up
I've actually had to explain to people a lot that the star system was Netflix's guess about how you'd feel. And yeah, it never made sense to me. Honestly, I don't want Netflix to tell me what it thinks I'll like. Often, it's wrong. Just show me what people like, not what you think I'll like. That being said, this system is better as a recommendation system than stars, I do agree there.
Does Amy Schumer not realize that all her special would have gotten would have been a resounding Thumbs Down as opposed to her whining about 1 out of 5 stars. I tried and I mean TRIED to watch it. It wasn't funny in the least bit. She spent a good chunk of time talking about how her junk smells...
For real i was so glad i wasnt eating when i watched it.
They laughed at Amy Schumer when she said she wanted to be a comedienne. Nobody's laughing now.
I'm not happy about this change. Binary state is too simplistic. The masses will up-vote nonsense entertainment, typically associated with mass-produced junk, and therefore recommendations will be biased.
My thoughts as well.
If people are too stupid to use a star based rating system, their opinion should be null and void. Okay, maybe that's a bit harsh. But still, seems like an unnecessary change. It's easier to tell at a glance with stars, than to look at the number of up-votes vs down-votes and compare the two numbers. Easier to rate, harder to examine the rating. So now I'll be the stupid one...
i think this is a step backwards actually. i can't tell you how many times i use a streaming app that only has a thumbs up or thumbs down option and i think "why don't they have a multi-tiered ratings system?!"...ie i might think something is okay but not great...and i could rate it a 3 out of 5 in that case. but if i totally loved a song/show/movie, i could rate it a 5. Netflix you could do that with their stars. Now it's just a "yay" or "nay"? Why this is a step backwards.
Or am i missing something here?!
You're not missing anything. It is a bad change catered at a simplistic audience.