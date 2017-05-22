Nest isn't resting, releasing a fresh indoor camera with new features.

Nest, perhaps known best for its popular smart thermostat, is reportedly ready to refresh its Nest Cam camera with new features and a higher resolution. The Google-owned company most recently refreshed its camera lineup with an outdoor-ready version near the end of 2016.

It's a 4K camera ... but you'll only get 1080p out of it in the end.

The new Nest Cam will have a sensor capable of recording in 4K resolution, but will use this new resolution to simply enable dynamic zooming while preserving a 1080p resolution stream to the user. When it detects motion, it will be able to digitally zoom in to a specific point for a better view.

The refreshed hardware will round out with a new USB-C power source, and the lens will get an LED ring around it to indicate it's recording. Android Police claims the design is similar to that of the current Nest Outdoor camera ... but the new camera is designed for indoor use. Pricing is reportedly set at a steep $300.

The new Nest Cam is expected to launch by the end of the month, so we'll find out all of the details soon enough.