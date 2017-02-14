An update to the Nest app for Android makes some big improvements to notifications using machine learning.

It sounds like a bad joke, but thanks to advancements in machine learning, Nest is now able to automatically add "activity zones" for doors, something that had to be done manually before now.

The company announced the software update for its Nest Cam line, which includes the excellent Nest Outdoor Cam, along with a number of notification improvements to its Android app.

When you get an alert from Nest Cam, there's a thumbnail image that shows you what's going on at a glance. Nest Aware subscribers using Android 7 or iOS 10 can even see an animated preview of the Nest Cam video clip – without having to open the app. We're also improving the alerts that Nest Cam owners get from Nest Protect. Now, if Nest Protect warns you of smoke or dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, you'll automatically see live video from all your Nest Cams. It's just another way Nest products work better together.

The company also revealed that Nest's app now supports App Shortcuts on devices running Android 7.1 Nougat — a small number for now, but it's great that the Google-owned company is paying attention to the market.

Do you own a Nest Cam? Do you use activity zones?

