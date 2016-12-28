For a kid who never had a Nintendo growing up in the 1980s, the NES Classic is a perfect retro console at the perfect price.
Once upon a time — say, a couple hundred years ago — we didn't have smartphones or tablets for gaming. I'm talking life before Mirror's Edge. Before Pokémon Go. Way before the new Super Mario Run. Instead, those of us of a certain age were born into the era of the earliest consoles. When 8-bit was king. And while Nintendo wasn't the first to crack that market, it absolutely became the hottest thing an '80s kid could have.
I, however, was far from a hot '80s kid. And it's probably because I never owned a Nintendo. ... Until now.
The NES Classic is a reboot of the classic console. It's a little smaller than the original. And we don't need cartridges any more to get our game on. And we now know just how bad those boxy controllers were.
But, man, this is some serious fun. And for $59, it's priced just right.
Music credit: "Sweet Self Satisfaction" by RoccoW
Reader comments
1. Very disappointed no Contra 1
2. Very disappointed no Double Dragon 1
3. Forgot how damn frustrating Castlevania was.
4. Super Mario still can get the extra men from the turtle walking down the steps. Wife didn't know you can get over 100 extra men with this trick. Love.
5. Disappointed that Punch Out doesn't have Mike Tyson.
I love every bit of this nostalgia!
I tried to get the NES classic. Several times from several places for several weeks. But since Nintendo pulled that limited quantities crap I wasn't able to, so I put an emulator on my Shield TV and now I can play all the NES games I want. It lacks the nostalgia of having a replica console and controllers, but the games are still the same and the Mrs loves it and the kids don't even know what the original console was like and they love the games too.
I want to get one but I'm not paying to absurd Craigslist prices.
The only reason I could think of buying one rather than just using an emulator was the possibility a zapper-like gun could be created/included to work on HDTV's. No such luck, no such purchase made on my end then.
Ever since November 11th, I've been trying to track one of these down. Nintendo is a bunch of FOOLS for not having stock in time for Christmas.
I quit trying to look for one. If Nintendo is going to pull this limited quantities crap, I'm going to spend my money elsewhere.