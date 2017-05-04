The BlackBerry KEYone is more than just another anachronistic appeal to nostalgia. It's the best BlackBerry on shelves today, bearing the best keyboard you can find on an Android phone in 2017. Lest you think I'm damning it with faint praise, remember that MrMobile values smartphones that stand out from the crowd – sometimes even more than he values phones with great battery life and outstanding build quality. The BlackBerry KEYone has all three of those assets in abundance ... but is it enough to make up for its slight software stumbles? Can a physical keyboard really fit into your modern life? Is BlackBerry really back? Find out in MrMobile's BlackBerry KEYone Review, then check out the in-depth KEYone coverage at CrackBerry and Android Central!