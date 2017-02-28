Pocket is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mozilla.

Pocket is one of the best options if you're looking to save articles for reading later on your Android phone, but the app originally started out as a Firefox extension nine years ago. So it's only fitting that the company behind Pocket, Read It Later, is being acquired by Mozilla.

Pocket became Firefox's default read-it-later service in 2015, and Mozilla said that it developed "a shared vision and belief in the opportunity to do more together" during the integration, which culminated in the acquisition. Pocket will serve as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mozilla, and the service's source code will eventually become a part of Mozilla's open source project.

Pocket CEO Nate Weiner commented on the acquisition, stating that Mozilla's "extraordinary" resources and global scale will lead to the creation of a better product: