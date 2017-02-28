Pocket is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mozilla.
Pocket is one of the best options if you're looking to save articles for reading later on your Android phone, but the app originally started out as a Firefox extension nine years ago. So it's only fitting that the company behind Pocket, Read It Later, is being acquired by Mozilla.
Pocket became Firefox's default read-it-later service in 2015, and Mozilla said that it developed "a shared vision and belief in the opportunity to do more together" during the integration, which culminated in the acquisition. Pocket will serve as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mozilla, and the service's source code will eventually become a part of Mozilla's open source project.
Pocket CEO Nate Weiner commented on the acquisition, stating that Mozilla's "extraordinary" resources and global scale will lead to the creation of a better product:
Pocket will continue on as a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary of Mozilla Corporation. We'll be staying in our office, and our name will still be on the wall. Our team isn't changing and our existing roadmap has been reinforced and is clearer than ever. In fact, we have a few major updates up our sleeves that we are really excited to get into your hands in the coming months.
How does Mozilla fit into this equation? They're adding fuel to our rocketship. We have worked closely with Mozilla as we partnered with their Firefox team, and established a deep trust with their team and vision. They have extraordinary resources, global scale, and reach to put Pocket in more places, and help us build an even better product, faster.
Together we are going to continue expanding the reach of high-quality content, while staying true to the values that drive both Pocket and Mozilla alike: Protecting the openness of the web and creating a content platform built around trust and privacy.
As we have continued to grow both as a product and as a company, one thing hasn't changed: Our passion for building a product we love, and the respect we have for you, our users. We hope that each of you know that we wake up every day thinking about how to make Pocket better for you. And starting today, now under the Mozilla banner, we'll be doing just the same, for a long time to come.