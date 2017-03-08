2017's Android Wear lineup is getting altogether new faces.

Movado Group, a well-recognized fashion brand in watches, is joining the Android Wear family this month with the launch of a "smartwatch collection" that will be branded as Movado Connect. The watches, which will start with five men's styles, will hit the market this fall starting at $495.

Unfortunately, Movado is holding off on specific details — and even pictures — of the watch to unveil it all at Baselworld 2017, a trade show for watches and jewelry, on March 23. But what can we expect? Well, probably the same type of internals we've seen on the LG Watch Sport — Movado specifically calls out Android Pay, too. This is all about the design (including custom watch faces) and brand name, which Movado can definitely deliver.

Efraim Grinberg, Chairman & CEO, Movado Group, put it succinctly:

The launch of Movado Connect marks another new milestone in Movado's longstanding history of creativity and innovation in watch design. We are very proud of our collaboration with Google and for the opportunity to provide our customers with an incredibly designed timepiece, powered by the latest, cutting-edge technology platform.

Perhaps bigger than this single watch collection — which, of course, we have no photos of yet — is that Movado Group also owns the brands Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss. Android Wear watches from these two brands will also come later in the year to further expand Android Wear's offerings in the "fashion" realm rather than coming from traditional smartphone companies.

