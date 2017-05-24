Motorola is bringing dual rear cameras to the mid-range segment.

It looks like dual rear cameras will be the defining trend this year. We've already seen Xiaomi roll out the feature in the Mi 6, and OnePlus is rumored to offer a dual-camera setup in the OnePlus 5. Motorola is jumping on the bandwagon, with the Moto G5S Plus set to become the first phone from the manufacturer to sport two cameras at the back.

Leaked renders by Gear India reveal a desing that's identical to what we've seen yesterday with the Moto G5S, albeit with two cameras at the back. We don't know if Motorola will resort to a similar implementation as Huawei — offering a monochrome sensor paired with an RGB lens — or if it'll use the secondary sensor as a telephoto lens like the Mi 6.

The Moto G5S Plus is said to offer a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and an all-metallic chassis that will be available in three color options — grey, gold, and silver. It looks like that blue variant is limited to the Moto G5S. There's no information on the rest of the hardware, but it is likely Motorola will retain the Snapdragon 625, or switch to the newer Snapdragon 626 chipset. The addition of dual cameras is certainly an interesting move, but it will undoubtedly raise the cost of the phone.

The standard Moto G5 Plus with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage retails for $299, and a variant of the G5S Plus with the same configuration could easily run up to $350, awfully close to the $400 price point of the Moto Z Play.

The G5S Plus won't be the only Motorola handset with dual rear cameras, as a Moto Z2 Force leak from last week showed off two cameras at the back. With seven phones yet to launch, Motorola's lineup is about to get very crowded.

We should know more about the Moto G5S and the G5S Plus in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.