Nougat for the unlocked Moto Z is coming sooner than you think.
Waiting is never easy, especially when the wait doesn't make sense. In the case of the unlocked Moto Z, sold directly to consumers by Motorola, users have been waiting nearly two months for an update to Nougat that was rolled out to the Verizon variant in late November. Usually, unlocked versions receive updates first because they require purportedly require less testing and don't need to adhere to carriers' strict guidelines for network performance and optimization.
The good news is that Motorola has confirmed to us that Nougat will be rolling out to the unlocked Moto Z in February, though the spokesperson neglected to say when in the shorter month it would arrive. The person also let us know that both the Verizon and unlocked versions of the Moto Z Play, our favorite mid-range phone of last year, would get Android 7.0 in March.
The discrepancy between the Verizon and unlocked versions of the Moto Z is due to the fact that the former was released in late July, while the latter came out at the end of September. It may seem like there's nothing between the two, but they're on separate software paths, with different teams working on them, since the unlocked version is optimized for AT&T and T-Mobile.
The Moto spokesperson hinted, but would not confirm, that the Moto Z Play update would arrive for unlocked and Verizon units at the same time during March.
Reader comments
Moto is doing pretty good with the Z series
As you would expect with their flagship line. G, E, and X are still in the mix, but the Z is clearly where their priority is right now.
March is ridiculous.
Wait, wait.
FEBRUARY?! I thought the unlocked Z had it already.
That's what we all thought, since that's what's being advertised on their US website (https://www.motorola.com/us/products/moto-z). Some of us even bought the Daydream view VR headset and haven't been able to use it for months... Smh.
Hmmm. I'm a bit surprised they aren't bumping them straight to 7.1.1, but that's OK with me. My Moto Z Play is still my favorite Android device and serves as my daily driver - so I want to make sure as many bugs are worked out as possible.
You should specify "unlocked". My Moto Z is a Retail EU device bought at Amazon Germany, unlocked and running on Nougat since weeks.
This. It sounds like this is a US-only post, although it's never mentioned (it's also quite rushed, considering the number of typos, so there's that).
Motorola's twitter account in Germany said that the nougat update for the z play would come in January. Considering the Z (just Z) has got the update already, it sounds like the US models get the updates months after Europe. Which is ironic, given the company's history.
This is Lenovo under the Motorola name. There's very little left of the original Motorola company.
Yes, its the American one. That seems to be the confusion. Many thought that the US variant had nougat because Moto advertises it as moto z droid and family will be getting a global roll out on Nov 21 and no one in the US had it. Only outside.
Thanks Moto.
Will these updates bring daydream capabilities to the handsets? Or is that only going to be a Z Force thing?
No dice for the Play
I'm starting to get disappointed with Motorola. I bought a Moto G4 Plus over other options just because it was supposed to get updates sooner and almost on par with Nexus/Pixel devices. Now we are a few months away from Google announcing Android 8 and my device seems like it's going to be stuck on 6.0.1. and a May 2016 security patch forever.
I got upgrade last 2 month
All the way in march for the z play? that's a bit of a stretch even though I don't care as much for updates just all round good performance.
Koodo has had March 4 listed as the rollout date for the Z Play for close to a week now. Telus, the parent company of Koodo, seems to be on the ball with release dates (they had the initial Nougat release date, August 22, 2016, correct as well). On February 8, Koodo will start rolling out Nougat for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge.
Ridiculous that they can't have a better way to manage software updates for the same device. Crappy carrier variant gets update two months back and the pure unlocked version in Feb. Reason is different software paths? OK..be better Motorola.
My unlocked Samsung S7 hasn't got Nougat update yet but I'm expecting it by the end of January. So that means Motorola is even slower than Samsung. Not something to be proud of.