Motorola brings back old favorites and adds a Moto C line that offers "Unlimited Essentials."
The latest leak from Evan Blass should get fans of Motorola phones excited.
In a leaked slide we get to see Motorola's 2017 lineup, including the introduction of a new Moto C line. According to the photo, there are nine phones expected this year to cover everything from value shoppers to enthusiasts.
Motorola 2017 [via tip] pic.twitter.com/qahD9PIxrD— Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 14, 2017
While seeing a return most of these phones isn't unexpected, the new addition of the Moto C is intriguing. According to the leak, it will offer "Unlimited Essentials" which could mean anything. We expect it will be a budget-friendly model that can offer a no-frills experience for folks who aren't looking for things like Moto Mods or other bells and whistles. It all depends on the meaning of essential to Motorola's marketing team.
We're also looking forward to some features from the existing lines, like 3D Glass for the Moto X (which promises "Unlimited Perfection") and a dual-camera setup in the 2017 Moto GS+ which appears to replace the Moto G5 and G5+. No word on exactly when Motorola will make any of these phones official, but considering the source of the leak we're betting that this is exactly what we'll see from Moto throughout the year.
My guess is the Z force replaces it instead of being a Verizon exclusive, but we don't know just yet.
Seems like about 5 too many since they all look like variations on the same theme--unless they're doing that "in select markets" business that everyone's so fond of.
Hopefully the screen size differentiation doesn't result in price point overlaps.
How about Google let's them make a Pixel in the spirit of the OG Moto X?
I most excited for the return of the X
Umm how bout that Moto e plus with 5000mah battery! Holy ****!
Too many phones if they're all coming to America for all carriers/unlocked. I don't even think Samsung offers that many.
Agreed
Slackers