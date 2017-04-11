Motorola could be launching a new entry-level series called the Moto C.

Motorola unveiled the Moto G5 and G5 Plus earlier this year, with the phones aimed at the $200 to $300 segment. It looks like Motorola is now turning its attention to the entry-level category, with a recent anniversary video showing off what could potentially turn out to be the Moto E4.

The low-res image gives us a few design cues, such as a rounded fingerprint sensor at the front that's similar to what we've seen on the G5 and G5 Plus, and a rear camera module that's identical to that on the G5. The Moto E line did decent numbers for Motorola in emerging markets like India and Brazil, although the company's stance on updates was disappointing.

Early specs suggest the Moto E4 will feature 16GB storage, LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 2800mAh battery. Interestingly, that's not the only Motorola leak today, as an image shared on Weibo shows off an upcoming entry-level device, allegedly named the Moto C.

Based on the leak, it looks like the Moto C will be available in a variety of colors, and there doesn't appear to be a fingerprint sensor on the device. That said, the device will run Nougat out of the box, and may possibly be priced at around the $100 figure. If so, then the Moto C will turn out to be the entry-level offering from Motorola, with the Moto E4 targeted at around the $150 mark and the Moto G5 rounding out the $200 category. Meanwhile, we're awaiting the launch of the flagship Moto Z2 in the coming months, and the company will

Motorola is clearly emulating its parent company Lenovo when it comes to launching new product lineups, and while doing so fleshes out the company's portfolio, that comes with the added strain of rolling out updates to a wider variety of phones. The differentiation of old — the budget Moto G, Moto X in the mid-range, and the flagship Moto Z — is giving way to a more confusing lineup that may alienate consumers.