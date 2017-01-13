Motorola teases a new phone to launch at MWC.

Motorola is set to launch a new phone in Barcelona next month prior to the start of Mobile World Congress.

The annual show has become a traditional venue for manufacturers to launch phones for the European market, but many of them end up in North America and beyond.

Motorola is holding its event at 4:30pm on February 26, and while it's unclear what the Lenovo subsidiary is launching at this point, based on the render in the vague invite, it's unlikely to be part of its Moto Z line.

It's possible it may be another Moto X product, or a variant of the Moto M, which was released in Asia late last year, but the likely scenario is a new Moto G, which is due for a refresh after the successful Moto G4 and G4 Plus.

We'll have to wait and see; MWC 2017 is only a short time away!

