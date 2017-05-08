Lenovo is decreasing battery size to make the Moto Z2 Play thinner.

We're due for an update to the Moto Z Play, and a recent leak out of VentureBeat gives us a look at what's coming with the Moto Z2 Play. The render image shows off a design that is reminiscent of the Moto G5 Plus, with a rounded fingerprint sensor up front and magnetic pins at the back for Moto Mods.

However, it looks like Lenovo is trading battery life for a svelte profile. According to the Moto Z2 Play's marketing materials, the phone will feature a 3000mAh battery, 510mAh less than its predecessor's 3510mAh battery. The reduction in battery size means that the phone will come in at a thickness of 6mm, nearly a millimeter thinner than the Z Play. The change will also decrease the weight of the device by 20g. One of the main selling points of the Moto Z Play was the excellent battery life, and the decision to reduce battery size to create a thinner device doesn't make much sense.

In other areas, the specs are in line for an upgrade, with Lenovo switching out the Snapdragon 625 for a Snapdragon 626 SoC with slightly increased clock speeds. The 5.5-inch screen is rumored to retain a resolution of 1080p, and the front camera will similarly be the same at 5MP. The rear camera, however, will use a 12MP imaging sensor with an f/1.7 lens and dual autofocus pixels — similar to that of the Moto G5 Plus. Elsewhere, the memory is slated for an upgrade to 4GB RAM and the storage is set to be increased to 64GB.

The date in the render suggests a launch early next month, so we should be hearing more about the mid-range Z2 Play in the coming weeks. In the meantime, what do you think of Lenovo's decision to favor a thin profile over battery life?