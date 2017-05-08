Lenovo is decreasing battery size to make the Moto Z2 Play thinner.
We're due for an update to the Moto Z Play, and a recent leak out of VentureBeat gives us a look at what's coming with the Moto Z2 Play. The render image shows off a design that is reminiscent of the Moto G5 Plus, with a rounded fingerprint sensor up front and magnetic pins at the back for Moto Mods.
However, it looks like Lenovo is trading battery life for a svelte profile. According to the Moto Z2 Play's marketing materials, the phone will feature a 3000mAh battery, 510mAh less than its predecessor's 3510mAh battery. The reduction in battery size means that the phone will come in at a thickness of 6mm, nearly a millimeter thinner than the Z Play. The change will also decrease the weight of the device by 20g. One of the main selling points of the Moto Z Play was the excellent battery life, and the decision to reduce battery size to create a thinner device doesn't make much sense.
In other areas, the specs are in line for an upgrade, with Lenovo switching out the Snapdragon 625 for a Snapdragon 626 SoC with slightly increased clock speeds. The 5.5-inch screen is rumored to retain a resolution of 1080p, and the front camera will similarly be the same at 5MP. The rear camera, however, will use a 12MP imaging sensor with an f/1.7 lens and dual autofocus pixels — similar to that of the Moto G5 Plus. Elsewhere, the memory is slated for an upgrade to 4GB RAM and the storage is set to be increased to 64GB.
The date in the render suggests a launch early next month, so we should be hearing more about the mid-range Z2 Play in the coming weeks. In the meantime, what do you think of Lenovo's decision to favor a thin profile over battery life?
Reader comments
I don't really care about thick devices as long as I can keep it confortable in my hand. Battery life reduction is a bad move.
I love my Moto Z Play mainly because of the awesome battery life but I will not be getting the Z2 Play just because of the smaller battery! Bad move Motorola!
Same here
Because why have a feature that makes you stand out? Just throw it in the bin and hope people pick it.
Stupid decision.
Marketing decision. It'll make more people buy the battery add on now
Agreed. When Moto finally launches their super slim battery mod this summer, the whole package might not be so bad. But still, I prefer having the power built in. They should have taken a page from OnePlus and just added more battery in the same profile! People would flock to this device in even greater numbers this year.
"Hey, you know that thing everyone loves about the current phone? What if we got rid of it!?"
☝️😂😂my sentiments exactly. C'mon Motorola. The only reason this phone sold was because of price point, battery, and compatibility with the mods. Mainly battery. Only reason I give it hope is because I have a Z with a 2600 mAh battery and its way better than my expectations. Still haven't bought that battery mod I thought I would need.
+100
Good reason to keep the ZPlay I already have. Love this phone (my kids do too, battery pack makes it a great Pokemon phone). I've never had a dead phone battery at the end of the day with this phone.
I hate it when manufacturers take away nice, big batteries just to make the phone thinner. Dumb move, Lenovorola.
I don't get it, why reduce one of the things that made your phone great? Just seems like a step back.....
What idiot at Lenovo came up witbthis idea of reducig the battery size just to make the phone thinner. No one asked to get a smaller battery in the phone. Every one is asking for bigger battery in the phones and Lenovo decides to do the total opposite.
The only thing I can fathom here is that Motorola saw their Moto Z sales cannibalized by the Z play, so they wanna make it less appealing. I know the only reason I didn't go with the Seas because of the awesome battery life ...but take a note Motorola - I didn't have the choice to go with a Z Force!, Which I'd have taken in a beat.
It's really frustrating that the market is made up of people who prefer form over function. Like all those renders of bezel-less phones that keep appearing in news sites where the screen even wraps around the edges of the phone ....how would you handle that? How? But people keep commenting " oh so cool!", "Great I want one " etc ....sigh.
If true, I like this move. People complain about being "stuck" with no removable battery. With the Moto mods, you have a solution so why not down size it?
But they could still have a large base battery and mod compatibility, just like the first generation Moto Z Play.