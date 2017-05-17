Leaked renders give us an early look at Motorola's upcoming phones.

A leaked slide from over the weekend revealed that Motorola was planning to launch nine new phones this year. The company already released two phones at the start of the week in the newly-minted Moto C series, which is now the entry-level tier for the brand.

We're now getting a look at the Moto Z2 Play and the Moto E series courtesy of Roland Quandt of WinFuture. The Z2 Play will be a successor to last year's Z Play, and will retain support for Moto Mods. Meanwhile, the Moto E series sits one step above the Moto C lineup, with the phones — the Moto E4 and E4 Plus — likely to retail for under $200.

The back of the Moto Z2 Play — shown next to last year's Moto Z and Z Play — reveals a trim around the border that's similar to what we've seen with the moto G5. The render ties up with previous leaks, and while there isn't much to go on when it comes to specs, the latest rumors hint at a Snapdragon 626 chipset and a 3000mAh battery. We should be hearing more on the device in the coming weeks.

The Moto E4 leak is more promising as it also comes with a detailed list of specs, which include a 5.0-inch 720p display on the standard model and a 5.5-inch 720p panel on the Moto E4 Plus, a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M SoC along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. The Moto E4 is said to offer an 8MP camera, 5MP front shooter, and a 2800mAh battery, whereas the E4 Plus will feature a 13MP camera, 5MP front camera, and a monstrous 5000mAh battery.

The Moto E4 is rumored to retail for €150 ($165), with the E4 Plus estimated to cost €190 ($210). What do you guys think of the design and the specs on offer?