The headphone jack is coming back to the Moto Z series.

According to the ever-reliable Evan Blass, the Moto Z2 Force won't be exclusive to Verizon, with the phone set to be available on T-Mobile and Sprint. With no exclusivity contract in place like last year, the phone could be offered unlocked directly from Motorola as well. We've known as much considering Sprint was using the device during its Gigabit LTE trials.

The Moto Z2 Force won't be a Verizon exclusive this time around; T-Mobile will carry it, for instance. pic.twitter.com/alTiGTer1Z — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 16, 2017

There hasn't been much in the way of leaks, but recent 3D CAD renders obtained by Android Authority show off the return of the 3.5mm jack, dual cameras at the back, dual-LED flash up front, and a rounded fingerprint sensor that looks similar to the one on the Moto G5 Plus.

Specs include the Snapdragon 835, and Lenovo is committing to the Moto Mods platform by retaining the magnetic pins at the back of the device. The Moto Z2 Force is likely to stick to a 5.5-inch display, and this year's model is set to be thinner at 5.9mm. Hopefully, that means Motorola has figured out a way to distribute the battery evenly inside the larger 156.32 x 76.36mm chassis.