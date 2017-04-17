The headphone jack is coming back to the Moto Z series.
According to the ever-reliable Evan Blass, the Moto Z2 Force won't be exclusive to Verizon, with the phone set to be available on T-Mobile and Sprint. With no exclusivity contract in place like last year, the phone could be offered unlocked directly from Motorola as well. We've known as much considering Sprint was using the device during its Gigabit LTE trials.
The Moto Z2 Force won't be a Verizon exclusive this time around; T-Mobile will carry it, for instance. pic.twitter.com/alTiGTer1Z— Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 16, 2017
There hasn't been much in the way of leaks, but recent 3D CAD renders obtained by Android Authority show off the return of the 3.5mm jack, dual cameras at the back, dual-LED flash up front, and a rounded fingerprint sensor that looks similar to the one on the Moto G5 Plus.
Specs include the Snapdragon 835, and Lenovo is committing to the Moto Mods platform by retaining the magnetic pins at the back of the device. The Moto Z2 Force is likely to stick to a 5.5-inch display, and this year's model is set to be thinner at 5.9mm. Hopefully, that means Motorola has figured out a way to distribute the battery evenly inside the larger 156.32 x 76.36mm chassis.
Moto Z, Moto Z Force and Moto Z Play
- Moto Z + Z Force review!
- Moto Z Play review
- The Hasselblad True Zoom is a Mod to remember
- Moto Z specs
- Moto Mods custom backs
- The latest Moto Z news
- Discuss in our Moto Z forums
Reader comments
Moto Z2 Force won't be exclusive to Verizon, 3.5mm jack making a comeback
i know they have to keep the same form factor for the mods, but seems like they could expand the screen some, shink bezels or whatever they need to do.
No please no... One of the things I like the most about my Z play, is the decent bezel size. I am so much more satisfied than with my S7 edge because of that.
I like everything about this except the size but I know they want to keep the mods in place. Just wish it was a a bit smaller.
In order for this to be appetizing to any current Z Force owners, they're going to have to do something notable, like a 4k screen optimized for Daydream or something like that. Bringing the headphone jack back is a moot point now for current owners that have gotten used to the adapters for headphones. Bluetooth 5.0 would have to be a must as well... but even having said all that, I don't know that I'd drop another $700 just for incremental bumps.
They aren't trying to get current Z Force owners to upgrade, they are trying to bring more people into the Z fold. I'd look for some bigger changes next year.
I will definitely jump to this if available on T-Mobile.
Hopefully availability will actually be better this year, the Z force was a joke last year.
It's bad enough that Verizon get exclusivity in the US, but the fact that Moto let that bloated, outdated monster dictate what happened here in Europe and the rest of the world was just insane!
Meanwhile, HTC might kill the jack in its main flagship....
They already have
I know. The U Ultra.
That phone isn't their main flagship, though.
I did miss the headphone jack on my Z. Mostly because I kept it attached to my headphones and if I didn't bring those I couldn't hook my phone into external speakers at a friends. Which was a common ace stop for me. Otherwise I don't see much to get me excited for the Z2.
I wouldn't mind a lack of headphone jack if it meant they included a wireless charging back and it was ip68. They never sold the battery back with wireless charging in Canada.