We're getting our first look at the new Moto Z design, and it looks a lot like last year's model.
Motorola is readying its follow-ups to the unique Moto Z and Moto Z Force, which were announced last summer. We've already seen hints of the branding, suggesting that the sequels will be predictably assigned Moto Z2 and Z2 Force, and now we're seeing the first press render, if Slashleaks is to be believed.
What lends credence to this particular render is that the company has boxed itself into a specific design until at least 2018 thanks to its Mods ecosystem, which attach to the phone's back by a set of pins. You'll notice on this picture that the so-called Moto Z2 Force has two cameras on the back, which aligns with previous rumors, and a redesigned fingerprint sensor on the front, matching that of the Moto G5 series from earlier this year.
We already know that the Moto Z2 series should run a Snapdragon 835 platform, thanks to demoes it did with Sprint, and that at least one model will be available from a carrier other than Verizon, which is nice. The render also shows a 'Lenovo' insignia on the phone's side which, while perhaps not the most egregious placement of a company's logo, could certainly be better positioned.
Thoughts on the Moto Z2 or Z2 Force?
Reader comments
If the z2 still supports daydream and handles vr without hiccups then it might just be perfect for my next phone.
It may not have the super minimal bezels, but I'm looking forward to seeing what Moto has to offer. I had a positive experience with both the Z Force and Z Play.
With the current trend of super minimal bezels I'm just glad that there are still options for people who doesn't prefer that design just like myself specially on the high-end market.
Any idea on if there's a headphone jack? Probably still too thin.
Funny thing is - the current Moto Z Force probably has enough room for a headphone jack.
I don't miss it and I don't need it on my next phone.
Hopefully, the "rugged" version will come unlocked for TMO, otherwise, I'm moving on...
I was hoping for minimal bezels. Oh well, my Z Forice is still going strong, so no real reason to upgrade just yet. Still miss my Note 7 though.... Let's see what Samsung has to say about that later this year!
I guess I'm in minority of liking the square sensor they currently have. It's very rare that it fails to sense a touch. I prefer it over the wider button.
I am using the Moto Z and the fingerprint scanner is probably the best I've ever used. But, it's frustrating that it's not a home button as well. Kind of redundant and ineffective having a dedicated front mounted FPS, and then a software home button. It has a giant bezel on it.
I got the Z Force last year because I didn't want a all glass phone and direct line the LG G5. If I needed a phone this year I would be in the same boat considering the G6 is now all glass.
I was worried about the bezels on the Z, no denying they are crazy big, but after getting the phone and using it the bezels are actually a plus. I hold onto the bottom bezel all the time. The rest of the phone has been great, best phone I have had so far. The Force battery is awesome, I only have the speaker attachment and it's great. Only thing is I had to add a launcher because the 4x4 grid was driving me crazy.