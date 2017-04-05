When? We don't know. All we have to go off of is a brief tweet.

It's about that time of year again, where every Android phone maker has either already shown off their flagship smartphone for the year or is in the process of prepping it for launch. According to a tweet from notorious smartphone leaker, Evan Blass of Venturebeat, Motorola is next on the list with the follow-up to last year's modular Moto Z.

The second-generation Moto Z2 will be modular, just like its predecessor. We saw a tease of a what's to come at the company's MWC press conference earlier this year. Sprint was also using it to show off its upcoming Gigabit LTE service, which is interesting considering Verizon's history of shackling the Motorola brand. And while we don't have details about what's inside the purported Moto Z2 just yet, we can surmise there's a Snapdragon 835 on the inside by the sheer fact it supports Gigabit LTE.

Motorola — nay, Lenovo — is wholly committed to the Moto Mods and the smartphones that support them. But it's likely we won't hear too much more on the company's next flagship until the next Lenovo technology summit rolls around, which is where the Moto Z was originally introduced.