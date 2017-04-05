When? We don't know. All we have to go off of is a brief tweet.
It's about that time of year again, where every Android phone maker has either already shown off their flagship smartphone for the year or is in the process of prepping it for launch. According to a tweet from notorious smartphone leaker, Evan Blass of Venturebeat, Motorola is next on the list with the follow-up to last year's modular Moto Z.
So, like, this is happening. pic.twitter.com/mwyEPAbCXq— Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 5, 2017
The second-generation Moto Z2 will be modular, just like its predecessor. We saw a tease of a what's to come at the company's MWC press conference earlier this year. Sprint was also using it to show off its upcoming Gigabit LTE service, which is interesting considering Verizon's history of shackling the Motorola brand. And while we don't have details about what's inside the purported Moto Z2 just yet, we can surmise there's a Snapdragon 835 on the inside by the sheer fact it supports Gigabit LTE.
Motorola — nay, Lenovo — is wholly committed to the Moto Mods and the smartphones that support them. But it's likely we won't hear too much more on the company's next flagship until the next Lenovo technology summit rolls around, which is where the Moto Z was originally introduced.
Reader comments
Mods or no, let's work on that stock battery capacity, shall we Lenovomoto?
But... then they can't sell you a battery mod for another $80 to make your phone last through a single day's usage. 😉
If you need a bigger battery buy the Force or Play variant, or of course a Mod. But yeah making it a tad thicker with a couple hundred extra mAh wouldn't be a bad thing.
And the camera.. I would seriously be interested in these phones if they didn't have such terrible cameras
Moto Z play was the sleeper of 2016, still using mine after buying the s7 edge and LGV20, you can't beat the battery life and processor efficiency of the 625 with a nice amoled 1080p screen
Will they have the courage to include a headphone jack?
They VERY courageously added one to my Z Play.
Moto Z Squared
I love my Moto Z... (Written from my Moto Z)
Going to be priced the same as GS8, Pixel and iPhone I assume.
Obviously the overall dimensions and the back would have to be the same to accommodate the current mods.
It would be beneficial to reduce bezel size and increase battery capacity somewhat.
The Z Force is an awesome phone, improve on that and you got a winner!