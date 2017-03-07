Your days of waiting are over — multi-window multitasking, direct replies in the notification shade, and data saver functionality are now available for your modular device.

Faithful Moto Z Play Droid Edition users — say that in one breath! — your loyalty has been rewarded. Verizon has revealed that it's seeded the update for Android 7.0 Nougat to your modular devices.

The Moto Z Play Droid can now take advantage of features like multi-window multitasking in both portrait and landscape modes, direct reply in the notifications shade, customizable quick settings, and all of the emojis your heart desires. There's also a helpful Data Saver feature that comes built into the operating system, which you'll definitely want to use if you're not subscribed to Verizon's unlimited data plan.

Ready for the update? If your phone is waiting on an update, you should have a notification waiting for your approval. If not, check to see if there's an update available in the Settings panel. You can read more on the update at Verizon's page.