Moto's modular phone gets Android 7.0 — so how have you been finding the update?
Lenovo's Moto brand has been hit and miss when it comes to software updates, but at least the flagship Moto Z and Z Force have benefitted from a relatively speedy upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat. And aside from the usual laundry list of software improvements, Moto Z owners have more than most to get excited about, as the phone inherits Daydream VR support along with the new Android platform version and numerous other improvements.
The Moto Z gets Daydream VR support along with Android 7.0.
Moto's software has never diverged from "stock" Android too much, and so you're still getting a relatively Nexus-like (though not Pixel-like) experience on a freshly upgraded Moto Z. The manufacturer has tuned up performance though, and information density enthusiasts will appreciate the option to adjust the new display scaling option, which lets you see more on-screen.
As for Daydream, the general consensus seems to be that although it offers an experience superior to Google Cardboard on the Moto Z, the motion tracking isn't quite as slick as on Google's Pixel phones.
It's still early days for Nougat on Moto phones, but we want to know how you're getting on with the Moto Z and Moto Z Force with the latest updates. Which phone are you using, and on which carrier? Have you tried Daydream View with the latest update? And how are you liking the various changes and improvements in Android 7.0?
Hit the comments and let us know your thoughts. And for even more in-depth discussion, you'll want to head over to our Moto Z and Moto Z Force forums, where community members are already chatting about the phones and their latest software upgrades.
Reader comments
Better question , anyone want to trade a moto z for a mint lg g5? I have two... and love moto devices
Lol downgrade for whoever takes that deal.
Why do you say so?? I actually prefer the LG GET build to any Android phone build that I've ever seen... I'd be coming from Windows Mobile soon and might get myself a G5.
Hasn't been pushed to mine yet
That's why I'm still wary of Motorola products. ESP after my mxpe issues and lack of updates for that phone. Who would've thought unlocked would not get updates first.
What issues you seeing, I'm getting alerts to objects stopped working, mainly apps
The European, Mexican and Indian models have the update pushed out already.
We're waiting on the rest of the world, especially RETUS.
Unfortunately the unlocked models haven't gotten it yet. First time I've ever seen a carrier model get it before the unlocked models.
Loving the Nougat update on my Moto Z Force Droid Edition. Had it for just over a month now and so far no problems whatsoever. Kind of shocking actually since Verizon likes to d*ck with the updates. Feels very refreshing to have an update that actually works.
Z Force here on 7.0 for about a month I guess. Using daydream and enjoying it a lot. I've had the gear vr headsets for the Note 4 and Note 7, and daydream compares nicely. The wii-like wand remote for daydream gives it a leg up I think. And now that vr apps can be paid for with google play credits is a plus. I have noticed some overheating and screen crystallizing, but sandwitching some aluminium foil (with cutouts for the camera and the mod connector pins) in between the phone and a style back increases the surface area for the heat to dissipate. Haven't gone over 100°F since implementing it.
I like the multiwindow feature, but am sometimes confused as to which app will open up where (top / bottom) when initiating it. I'm used to the Note multiwindow where it's easy to place and swap app window locations. It's a good first step though.
The 'quick recent app toggle' using the recent apps button is a welcomed addition. I use it all the time.
Thanks for the idea! I ran mine with no style back and it would overheat in 10 minutes. I'm going to implement your idea of sandwiching foil between a style back, and also extending it about 3 inches top and 3 inches bottom (left and right when phone is in the viewer landscape mode), and placing that on the phone when using it.
Do be VERY AWARE of cutting out a section large enough to give clearance for the Moto mod pins. I'm not sure if they could short out by putting a conductive material across them or not, but I'm not going to find out, and I don't want you to find out for me!
I'm actually going to swing by hobby lobby tonight and see about getting some thin hobby aluminum metal sheets. Something a bit more robust, but still thin enough to sandwich in-between the style back and the phone.
Oh yeah. The recent app button is great
I love it, and Nougat, is great. I was shocked when it prompted me to install it.
My battery lasts plenty. I haven't used the multi window as much as I expected. And I don't have the Daydream VR yet. No crazy freezes or other issues to report.
And I don't think the Moto Z had fair press on the tech sites. It's a great phone without mentioning the mods. Nougat should have been a selling point for it. It had it long before other phone.
I had a Pixel for about a week and then Best Buy had a crazy sale on the Moto Z ($120 and$240) so I grabbed one. Plus another as a backup and sold my Pixel. And I've never looked back. That sale was rarely mentioned and for that price getting a Moto Z was a no brainer for a phone with the same guts as the Pixel.
Agreed. It has not had fair press at all. It is just as good as the other flagships and yet doesn't get mentioned.
I agree... I bought mine for Christmas and I absolutely love it! The phone is so thin. Battery life is way better than reviewers say. Even though it's only 2600mAh, I consistently get over 4 hours SOT on Marshmallow, and the guys over at XDA says battery life will be even better on Nougat! Can't wait for the update.
It's been going pretty well. I also have a Pixel but prefer the Moto Z force. 7.0 has been smooth and stable. Battery life is fantastic, not having to charge it twice a day like a Galaxy phone is so nice.
The only issues I tend to have is after a lot of photo snapping or videos, the camera app will just die...it will either say try again later or to reboot. Since camera is one of the big things for me, this is kind of disappointing. In general, the Camera, on paper, it fantastic but in real world use, it is hit and miss. I have to admit, the best Cameras were the high end Lumia's or Galaxy S/Note series.
Yep. Camera is hit or miss. Though it's way better than my old HTC One M8