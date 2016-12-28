Moto's modular phone gets Android 7.0 — so how have you been finding the update?

Lenovo's Moto brand has been hit and miss when it comes to software updates, but at least the flagship Moto Z and Z Force have benefitted from a relatively speedy upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat. And aside from the usual laundry list of software improvements, Moto Z owners have more than most to get excited about, as the phone inherits Daydream VR support along with the new Android platform version and numerous other improvements.

The Moto Z gets Daydream VR support along with Android 7.0.

Moto's software has never diverged from "stock" Android too much, and so you're still getting a relatively Nexus-like (though not Pixel-like) experience on a freshly upgraded Moto Z. The manufacturer has tuned up performance though, and information density enthusiasts will appreciate the option to adjust the new display scaling option, which lets you see more on-screen.

As for Daydream, the general consensus seems to be that although it offers an experience superior to Google Cardboard on the Moto Z, the motion tracking isn't quite as slick as on Google's Pixel phones.

It's still early days for Nougat on Moto phones, but we want to know how you're getting on with the Moto Z and Moto Z Force with the latest updates. Which phone are you using, and on which carrier? Have you tried Daydream View with the latest update? And how are you liking the various changes and improvements in Android 7.0?

Hit the comments and let us know your thoughts. And for even more in-depth discussion, you'll want to head over to our Moto Z and Moto Z Force forums, where community members are already chatting about the phones and their latest software upgrades.