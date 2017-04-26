The Moto X Pure Edition was big and curvy and didn't have a great camera, but we loved it anyway. And now it's getting an update to Nougat.

Android 7.0 is rolling out to one of our favorite devices of 2015, the Moto X Pure Edition, also known as the Moto X Style in some parts of the world.

Motorola's parent company Lenovo promised the update way back in October of last year, but has been prioritizing its 2016 lineup that includes the Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Play, and Moto G4.

The Moto X Pure Edition was sold directly through Motorola back in 2015, as well as at various carriers in the U.S., but it's unclear whether the Nougat update is aimed specifically at the unlocked model. Motorola says that the update "improves your mobile experience with new multitasking features, more efficient notification controls and improved data saver and battery features."

Of course, the rollout will begin slowly, so if you're still running the Pure Edition it may take a few days to a few weeks to reach you.

At the time, the Moto X Pure Edition was one of our favorite devices, and only got better after being updated to Marshmallow. Now that it's at Nougat, likely the last of its major updates, we're hoping the phone holds up to performance scrutiny — we may have to dust it off to see!