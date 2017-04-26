The Moto X Pure Edition was big and curvy and didn't have a great camera, but we loved it anyway. And now it's getting an update to Nougat.
Android 7.0 is rolling out to one of our favorite devices of 2015, the Moto X Pure Edition, also known as the Moto X Style in some parts of the world.
Motorola's parent company Lenovo promised the update way back in October of last year, but has been prioritizing its 2016 lineup that includes the Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Play, and Moto G4.
The Moto X Pure Edition was sold directly through Motorola back in 2015, as well as at various carriers in the U.S., but it's unclear whether the Nougat update is aimed specifically at the unlocked model. Motorola says that the update "improves your mobile experience with new multitasking features, more efficient notification controls and improved data saver and battery features."
Of course, the rollout will begin slowly, so if you're still running the Pure Edition it may take a few days to a few weeks to reach you.
At the time, the Moto X Pure Edition was one of our favorite devices, and only got better after being updated to Marshmallow. Now that it's at Nougat, likely the last of its major updates, we're hoping the phone holds up to performance scrutiny — we may have to dust it off to see!
Moto X Style (Pure Edition)
- Our comprehensive review
- Moto X Pure Edition specs
- Moto X Pure Edition custom backs: silicone, wood, and leather
- Versus: Galaxy S6 | iPhone 6
- The latest Moto X Style news
- Discuss in our Moto X Style forums
Reader comments
Moto X Pure Edition, one of our favorite phones of 2015, is getting Nougat
Shame about the Moto X Play which came out with the Pure!
The last motorola phone I'll buy. Great while it lasted
I bought one around launch and it was surprisingly janky. Ended up giving it away out of disappointment
I bought an X Pure as a backup phone and kinda disappointed that I sold it. It was a solid phone and I didn't worry about cracking the screen.
Great phone ... I still have mine, but bluetooth basically just stopped working ... very sad, other than that, I could keep it for a while still.
Just in time for O.
I highly doubt this will get o.
FINALLY!! I love my XPE (crappy battery aside) and am so happy to be getting the update soon. Loved the original Moto X too.
FINALLY!
It was a great phone. I would have kept it if it wasn't for the real poor battery life. It will be interesting to see if 7.0 makes an improvement.
I bought this phone last summer on the cheap! I had an LG G3 crap out on me and didn't have the means to upgrade to a brand new flagship-type phone. (I also bought direct from Moto instead from a carrier!) It's served me great for the last 8 months. I'm always down for a software update, but I really hope this one is smooth. It's been in the works for a long time and I hope it's not one of those updates that costs more in battery life and stability than it's worth