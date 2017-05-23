Motorola is getting ready to launch an upgraded variant of the Moto G5.

Motorola's leaked roadmap for 2017 revealed the existence of a Moto G5 variant dubbed the G5S, and we're now getting a first look at the device courtesy of Android Authority. The publication got a hold of press renders of the upcoming phone from a "trusted source familiar with Lenovo's plans," showing off the color options on offer.

The Moto G5S is identical to the standard variant from the front, and the main difference at the back is a dimple at the center that houses the Batwing logo. The phone will be available in grey, gold, and blue, and unlike the Moto G5 and G5 Plus — which have a metal back and plastic sides — the phone will be entirely crafted out of metal. As such, the phone features antenna lines at the back.

The Moto G5S is said to offer a 5.2-inch Full HD display, with the G5S Plus expected to feature a 5.5-inch Full HD screen. There's no information on pricing, but it will undoubtedly be more than that of the Moto G5.

Motorola is planning to release nine new phones this year: the Moto C series already made its debut, and the Moto Z2 Play is slated for a launch on June 8. The Moto E4 and E4 Plus are also expected to be announced sometime in the summer.