Moto G5 with Snapdragon 430 is coming to India next week.

After launching the Moto G5 Plus in the country earlier this month for ₹16,999, Motorola is getting ready to introduce the Moto G5 next week. The phone will make its debut in the country on April 4.

The Moto G5 has a 5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 430, 2GB/3GB of RAM, and will be available in 16GB and 32GB storage configurations. There's a 13MP camera at the back and a 5MP shooter up front, and a 2800mAh battery with Motorola's TurboPower fast charging.

It isn't as feature intensive as the Moto G5 Plus, but that should allow Motorola to hit a lower price point. With the G5 Plus selling for ₹16,999, Motorola will be looking to price the Moto G5 at around the ₹12,000 mark, making it compete directly with the Redmi Note 4 and Honor 6X.