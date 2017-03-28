Moto G5 with Snapdragon 430 is coming to India next week.

After launching the Moto G5 Plus in the country earlier this month for ₹16,999, Motorola is getting ready to introduce the Moto G5 next week. The phone will make its debut in the country on April 4.

Moto G5 invite India

The Moto G5 has a 5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 430, 2GB/3GB of RAM, and will be available in 16GB and 32GB storage configurations. There's a 13MP camera at the back and a 5MP shooter up front, and a 2800mAh battery with Motorola's TurboPower fast charging.

It isn't as feature intensive as the Moto G5 Plus, but that should allow Motorola to hit a lower price point. With the G5 Plus selling for ₹16,999, Motorola will be looking to price the Moto G5 at around the ₹12,000 mark, making it compete directly with the Redmi Note 4 and Honor 6X.