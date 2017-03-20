The Moto G5 Plus offers a lot of value, but there are tradeoffs.
The Moto G5 Plus is all set to make its debut in the U.S. shortly, featuring several key upgrades over its predecessor. Motorola has announced that the variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage will retail for $229, $20 less than what the Moto G4 Plus debuted at last year. The model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage will cost $279.
With the G5 Plus, Motorola finally switched to a metal design, and the internal hardware has also been upgraded. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC, which is significantly better than the Snapdragon 617 in the G4 Plus. The base storage also gets a welcome boost to 32GB, and the camera on the G5 Plus has the potential to be one of the best in this segment. Although the megapixel count has reduced from 16MP to 12MP, the f/1.7 aperture and 1.4 micron pixels make the G5 Plus stand out in this category.
|Category
|Motorola Moto G5 Plus
|Motorola Moto G4 Plus
|Operating System
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 6.0.1
Android 7.0 Nougat (in some markets)
|Display
|5.2-inch 1080p (1920x1080) IPS LCD panel
424ppi pixel density
|5.5-inch 1080p (1920x1080) IPS LCD panel
401ppi pixel density
|SoC
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Eight Cortex A53 cores at 2.0GHz
14nm
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617
Four Cortex A53 cores at 1.5GHz
Four Cortex A53 cores at 1.2GHz
28nm
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 405
|RAM
|2GB/4GB RAM
|2GB/4GB RAM
|Storage
|32GB/64GB storage
microSD slot up to 256GB
|16GB/32GB storage
microSD slot up to 256GB
|Rear camera
|12MP f/1.7 lens
dual LED flash
PDAF
4K video recording
|16MP f/2.0 lens
dual LED flash
PDAF
|Front shooter
|5MP
1080p video recording
|5MP
1080p video recording
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 (A2DP), GPS,
microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 (A2DP), GPS,
microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack
|Battery
|3000mAh battery
|3000mAh battery
|Fingerprint
|Front fingerprint sensor
|Front fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|150.2 x 74 x 7.7mm
|153 x 76.6 x 9.8mm
|Weight
|155g
|155g
|Colors
|Grey, Gold
|Black, White
The new features are great — particularly the camera — but for a device that costs $279, the lack of NFC and Android Pay is a sore point. To be fair, the Moto G4 Plus doesn't feature NFC either, but with the steady rise in adoption of digital payments services in the U.S., NFC in 2017 is a table stakes feature for a phone in this segment. The fact that G5 Plus units sold in Asia offer the feature makes its omission in the U.S. even more glaring.
The G5 Plus has a fantastic camera, but lack of NFC is a major drawback.
Furthermore, Motorola's recent track record in the U.S. when it comes to software updates doesn't inspire a lot of confidence. The manufacturer was once lauded for its quick updates, but that is no longer applicable to the Motorola of today. The company announced late last year that it wouldn't roll out the Nougat update to the Moto G 2015, which made its way to the market just a year prior. The Moto E3 Power — unveiled in July 2016 — was also left out of the Nougat update list.
The Moto G4 and G4 Plus are slated to pick up the Nougat update, but there's no word on when the rollout will commence in the U.S. even though Indian variants have received the Android 7.0 Nougat update nearly three months ago.
The Moto G5 Plus definitely offers a lot when it comes to the value proposition, and the pricing gives it a distinct advantage over other handsets in this space. That said, the Moto G series epitomized budget phones that were available for under $200, and with the lack of a G5 Play variant it looks like the sub-$200 segment will be underserved this year. If you don't want to spend over $200 on a phone, the base variant of the Moto G4 is still your best bet, and if you're willing to put up with lock screen ads, you can get it for as low as $150.
Between the G4 Plus and the G5 Plus, the biggest improvements are in the build quality, the processor, and the camera — the rest of the upgrades are bonus.
Reader comments
Moto G5 Plus vs. Moto G4 Plus: What's changed and which offers more value?
Any US release date info, other than 'shortly'?
Nothing specific as of now, but it shouldn't be more than a few weeks.
I'm confused. In the first paragraph you state the 4GB/64GB version will be $279. In the third paragraph you refer to a $299 phone. Which is it?
It's $279. That was my mistake.
Very useful comparison.
As far as the UK is concerned, I can't see a G5 Plus price yet.
Harish, any possibility of a Lenovo P2 review or comparison.
Three UK sell them off unlocked contract for £200 + £10 min sim top up.
This is for a 32gb storage, 4 gb ram version (Settings - Memory says 3.5gb), with NFC, SD625, Amoled 5.5" FHD, Grey metal back, and some useful non Motorola software. Not to mention that battery and it doesn't feel thick and heavy to my mind.
Sorry to derail a second blog of yours :p, but it seems cheaper and better overall than the G5+ apart from the camera (which may be it's weakest point).
You are the only one to blog it launched in India in January.
I could then forgive the hurried blog title xD
Sure thing! I have the Lenovo P2 with me, and was going to do a comparison anyway.
Excellent. Thanks.
Did I read somewhere that the G5 Plus doesn't have a compass? If so, what does this omission mean for a user? Will GPS navigation apps be compromised? I'm trying to work out whether having no compass in the phone is something that would bother/affect me.
according to the phone's page listed on gsmarena the g5 plus does have a compass, along with the usual sensors (fingerprint, gyro, accelerometer, proximity). ive been looking for a great budget phone with a gyrometer and i thought the g5 plus was gonna be it for me, but the lack of usb type-c port (more than the lack of nfc) really put me off the phone and now im back to looking for other options
Basically same or better specs than BlackBerry KeyOne, and $300 USD cheaper to boot.
down to a 5.2 inch screen? nope, won't even think about getting this. Has to be at LEAST 5.5 inch AMOLED for me to consider....at that is pushing towards 5.7 rapidly.
Will the Asia variant (with NFC) support the 4 US carriers?
No. One of the reasons Motorola is able to sell this for so less is because of limited LTE basebands in each variant. It doesn't do a single global SKU like Samsung.
How has Motorola/Lenovo done at releasing security updates for G-series phones?
Not that great in recent months. My G4 Plus was on the June security patch until the Nougat update that rolled out in January.
And nothing since January?
Budget phones are meh.
No NFC is not good. It's such a minimal piece of hardware for it to be left out.. And it's not like they had to create a "pay" app themselves. Bad, Lenovo.. Bad.
This is what I can stand either, no NFC in 2017, this phone is a no go for me primarily because of no NFC.
Hmmmmm. My LG G5 is working smoothly, I have Google Assistant and NFC, removeable battery. Can't see any reason to switch to a Moto or anything else at this time.
As an owner of a G4 Plus I think that the G5 Plus is a backwards step by taking the screen back from 5.5" to 5.2". The G5 at 5" was a good idea.