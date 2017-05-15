Just because the big-name phones get all the attention, that shouldn't preclude excellent devices like the Moto G5 Plus and Honor 6X from getting their fair shake. At under $300 each, both phones certainly have trade-offs compared to their more expensive counterparts, but each manages to bring a certain something, from fantastic performance and software to superb battery life and great camera optics, to make them worth your time.

At least that's what Jacklyn says in her latest video, finding it hard to choose a winner.

