A good, cheap smartphone. That's been the MO of the Moto G series since the very beginning — a phone that doesn't cost the earth, but also doesn't come with a bunch of nasty compromises. This year, the line is led by the Moto G5 Plus — and it might just be the best inexpensive Android phone you can buy.

In the Moto G5 Plus, Motorola has finally arrived at an almost perfect balance of features and price. For £250 in the UK and $229 in the U.S., you're getting a phone that nails the fundamentals and exceeds expectations in other areas, like battery and camera. And that's all powered by a proven chip — Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625, with has a well-earned reputation for efficiency and performance.

Check out our video review to learn more about Motorola's latest lean, mean handset.