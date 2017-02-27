The Moto G5 Plus will make its debut in India on March 15.

Motorola unveiled the Moto G5 and G5 Plus at Mobile World Congress yesterday, introducing a metal chassis and much-needed spec upgrades. With India being the largest market for the Moto G series, it's not surprising that Motorola is teasing the imminent launch of the Moto G5 Plus in the country. According to a recent tweet, the Moto G5 Plus will make its debut in India on March 15.

You either get a flaunt-worthy phone or a fast processor. #WhyCompromise when you can get both? Wait for the #MotoG5Plus.

Arriving on 15/03. pic.twitter.com/qVVQ0EREI7 — Moto India (@Moto_IND) February 27, 2017

There's no mention of the standard Moto G5, but we'll likely see both versions make their debut on the same day. Both versions offer fingerprint sensors, but there's a lot of differentiation when it comes to the internal hardware. The Moto G5 sports a 5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 430, 2GB or 3GB of RAM, storage configurations of 16GB and 32GB, microSD slot, 13MP camera with f/2.0 lens, and a 2800mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Moto G5 Plus has a larger 5.2-inch Full HD display, and offers a beefier Snapdragon 625 SoC. Other specs include 2GB or 3GB of RAM along with 32Gb storage, and a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The phone also sports a larger 3000mAh battery.

With the launch just over two weeks away, we don't have to wait long to find out how much the phone will cost in India. Pricing will be the crucial factor for the Moto G5 Plus, and with the recent influx of devices in this category, Motorola is facing increased competition.

What do you guys think is a good price for the Moto G5 Plus in India?