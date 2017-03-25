Everyone wants the biggest, best, brightest phone to show off in front of their friends (and enemies). Usually, that means the biggest price tag. Enter the Moto G5 Plus, a great smartphone under $300 that performs amazingly well (even if it doesn't look all that great).

I'm Michael Fisher, AKA MrMobile, and I have sometimes found myself reviewing phones twice the price of this that I like half as much. This Moto G5 Plus review should put your mind at ease if you're interested in saving money and having a great phone. Watch it and see exactly what I mean.

