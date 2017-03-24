Amazon is offering a $45 discount on the G5 Plus if you're willing to put up with lock screen ads.

The moment you've all been waiting for is finally here. After getting announced at the end of last month, the Moto G5 Plus is now up for pre-order as an Amazon Prime exclusive for $184.99. That's for the ad-subsidized version with lock screen ads, much like last year's G4 Plus.

The standard version is also up for pre-order for $229 for the model with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage, with the variant offering 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage costing $299. Amazon mentions that the phones will be releasing on March 31.

Like last year, all versions of the G5 Plus sold on Amazon are fully compatible with the four major carriers -- AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint. The handset itself has a lot to offer, sporting an aluminum back and a significantly upgraded 12MP camera with an f/1.7 lens and 1.4 micron pixels. Other details include a 5.2-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 625, and a 3000mAh battery.

The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and there are a few interesting additions, like One Button Nav. Overall, it's one of the best options for under $300.

See at Amazon

If you're looking for an entry-level phone, Amazon is selling the Alcatel A30 for just $59. You get a 5-inch 720p panel, Snapdragon 210, 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, and Nougat out of the box.

See at Amazon