Moto G5 Plus will be up for sale later today in India.

At a media event in New Delhi, Motorola launched the Moto G5 Plus in the Indian market. The Plus variant of the phone is making its debut today, and the standard version is set to launch at a later date in the country.

India is Motorola's largest global market, and Lenovo is turning to the Moto G series to continue its sales momentum in the country. As such, the Moto G5 Plus features several key upgrades for 2017, including a beefier Snapdragon 625 SoC, metal chassis, and a 12MP camera with f/1.7 lens.

The Moto G5 Plus will be sold in two variants — a model with 3GB of RAM and 16GB storage that will retail for ₹14,999, and a version with 4GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage for ₹16,999. On the software front, the phone comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and an update to the Google app adds Google Assistant.

Other specs include a 5.2-inch Full HD display, microSD slot, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3000mAh battery. It also has NFC, for when Android Pay goes live in India.

The phone features a front fingerprint sensor that's much more functional than its predecessor, with Lenovo bringing its gesture-based navigation interface to the G5 Plus. Dubbed One Button Nav, you can swipe left across the fingerprint sensor to access the multitasking pane, swipe right to go back, and set custom gestures for launching apps.

The Moto G5 Plus has an amazing camera tucked into a premium body.

With the likes of Xiaomi, Huawei, and OPPO gaining ground in India, Lenovo has focused on aggressive pricing to turn the tide in its favor. We've seen that with the Z2 Plus last year, with the Snapdragon 820-toting device debuting for just ₹19,999.

Following the release of the Redmi Note 4, Lenovo further reduced the price of the Z2 Plus to ₹17,499, making it one of the best bargains in this segment.

The company is sticking to a similar approach with the Moto G5 Plus. The base variant of the device will be available for ₹14,999, while the model with 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage will retail for ₹16,999. The phone will be sold exclusively on Flipkart, with sales kicking off at 11:59 p.m. IST. Motorola is incentivizing the launch with several offers, including a 10% discount for SBI customers.

What do you guys think of the Moto G5 Plus?