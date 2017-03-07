Moto G5 Plus is launching on Mar. 15, and will be exclusive to Flipkart.

The Moto G5 Plus is all set to make its debut in India on March 15, and Motorola has now announced that the phone will be sold exclusively on Flipkart in the country. The Moto G series by itself accounts for a majority of sales in the budget segment, and as such the exclusivity arrangement is a big deal for Flipkart as it tries to counter the threat of Amazon.

.@Moto_IND A big warm welcome to #MotoG5PlusonFlipkart! The most awaited G is all set to be available exclusively on Flipkart on the 15th. pic.twitter.com/T4abYoD7Oq — Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 7, 2017

Ever since reentering the Indian market with the first-gen Moto G, Motorola stuck with Flipkart to exclusively offer the budget phones, but last year it decided to switch to Amazon for sales of the Moto G4 and G4 Plus. With Motorola selling close to 20,000 units a day during its initial launch phase, the loss of the Moto G brand was a significant blow to Flipkart. However, it looks like the retailer was able to offer a better deal to Motorola this year, and the reintroduction of the Moto G brand on its site should result in a much-needed sales boost.

As is always the case in this category, pricing will prove to be the pivotal factor, but the phone itself has a lot to offer, including a metal back, Snapdragon 625, and an impressive 12MP camera. We'll know more about the Moto G5 Plus' pricing and availability on March 15, so stay tuned. In the meantime, what do you think is a good price for the device in India?