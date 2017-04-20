Lenovo has offered a temporary solution, with a software update fix coming next week.

If you own a Moto G5 Plus running on Verizon's network, this news is for you. In a recent post on Lenovo's support forum, the company says it has identified a software issue that affects the Moto G5 Plus' ability to connect to 911 emergency services when using Verizon's Voice over LTE (VoLTE) service.

Obviously, this is a pretty big safety concern that needs to be addressed pronto. Lenovo is looking into the issue and plans to release a software update within the next week to fix the issue. But in the meantime, it recommends turning off Verizon's Enhanced 4G LTE Mode in the phone's settings:

Tap Settings from the home screen or app drawer. Scroll down and tap the …More option. Tap Wireless & Network. Tap Cellular Networks. Ensure that Enhanced 4G LTE Mode is turned off.

By disabling the VoLTE feature, you will not be able to use voice and data at the same time, but you will be able to call 911 in case of an emergency. If you don't see the Enhanced 4G LTE Mode in your phone's settings, you may want to contact Verizon to check whether said features are activated on your plan.

Lenovo says they are committed to fixing this issue in a timely fashion. If you have a Moto G5 Plus and you're running on Verizon's 4G LTE network, you'll definitely want to go into your phone and switch off this setting, for now, then keep an eye out for next week's software update. Don't try calling 911 to see if your phone connects, unless you're dealing with an actual emergency — this should be common sense but we'll say it here anyways.