The Moto G5 could come with a metal chassis and a removable battery.

Press renders of the Moto G5 leaked last week, giving us a look at the design and internal hardware. Motorola is set to unveil the phone later this week at Mobile World Congress, and ahead of the event, we're now being treated to another leak that offers a better look at the upcoming budget handset.

The leak comes by way of Brazil's Dudu Rocha, and shows off the front and back of the Moto G5. According to the site, the Moto G5 will feature a metal chassis with a removable battery, and a front fingerprint sensor that doubles up as an all-in-one navigation key, much like what Lenovo has done with U-Touch on the Z2 Plus.

Motorola is likely to offer two variants of the Moto G5, a standard version with a 5-inch Full HD display and a larger 5.2-inch model that also features a 1080p panel. Based on the latest rumors, the Moto G5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 430, while the G5 Plus is likely to feature a Snapdragon 625. With the phone set to go official on February 26, we don't have to wait long to find out more. What are your thoughts on the Moto G5 based on the leaked images?