The Moto G5 gets a third color variant.

A recent leak suggested that the Moto G5 would be getting a blue color option in addition to the grey and gold color variants. The Sapphire Blue option is now official, and is already up for sale in the UK.

As noted by GSM Arena, the blue color option is exclusive to O2 in the UK. You'll be able to buy the device either via monthly plans starting at £19 a month, or through pay-as-you-go bundles.

As for the phone itself, the Moto G5 comes with a 5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 430, 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage, microSD slot, 13MP camera, 5MP front shooter, and a 2800mAh battery. The larger Moto G5 Plus is also slated to pick up the new color option, and we'll let you know once it becomes available.

