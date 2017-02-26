You get a lot for your money in these phones.
Moto is once again going with a dual launch strategy for its Moto G series in 2017, with the Moto G5 and G5 Plus offering the same core experience with various spec differences to meet two distinct price points. Having the two models isn't all that confusing, but when you start throwing in regional differences on top of it, things can get a little convoluted. Depending where you live you're going to get a notably different RAM and storage combination — so let us help you out so you know what you're getting where.
Here's the full spec sheet for the Moto G5 and G5 Plus.
|Category
|Moto G5
|Moto G5 Plus
|Operating System
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Display
|5-inch LCD 1920x1080 (441 ppi)
|5.2-inch LCD 1920x1080 (424 ppi)
Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|Snapdragon 430 1.4GHz octa-core
Adreno 505 GPU
|Snapdragon 625 2GHz octa-core
Adreno 506 GPU
|Storage
|32GB (LATAM)
16GB (ROW)
|32/64GB (U.S.)
16/32GB (APAC)
32GB (LATAM/EMEA)
|Expandable
|microSD card up to 128GB
|microSD card up to 128GB
|RAM
|2GB (CA, LATAM, IRL, AU, JP, NZ)
3GB (IN, TR)
|2GB (LATAM)
3GB (EMEA)
3/4GB (APAC)
|Rear Camera
|13MP, f/2.0, 1.1-micron pixels, PDAF
|12MP, f/1.7, 1.4-micron pixels, dual AF pixels
|Front Camera
|5MP, f/2.2, 1.4-micron pixels
|5MP, f/2.2, 1.4-micron pixels
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11n dual-band
Bluetooth 4.2
|Wi-Fi 802.11n dual-band
Bluetooth 4.2
NFC (except U.S.)
|Battery
|2800mAh
Removable
|3000mAh
Removable
|Charging
|Micro-USB
10W rapid charger
|Micro-USB
15W TurboPower charger
|Water resistance
|Water-repellant nano-coating
|Water-repellant nano-coating
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor
|Fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|144.3 x 73 x 9.5 mm
|150.2 x 74 x 9.7 mm
|Weight
|144.5 g
|155 g
|Colors
|Lunar gray, fine gold, Sapphire blue (EMEA)
|Lunar gray, fine gold
Reader comments
Moto G5 and G5 Plus specs: New cameras, Micro-USB ports and lots of configurations
Another phone with differing features depending on region, like the lack of NFC on the US G5+.
Why....
Was this supposed to be released in 2015?
That's a downgrade. Disappointed...
Micro-USB in 2017?