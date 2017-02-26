You get a lot for your money in these phones.

Moto is once again going with a dual launch strategy for its Moto G series in 2017, with the Moto G5 and G5 Plus offering the same core experience with various spec differences to meet two distinct price points. Having the two models isn't all that confusing, but when you start throwing in regional differences on top of it, things can get a little convoluted. Depending where you live you're going to get a notably different RAM and storage combination — so let us help you out so you know what you're getting where.

Here's the full spec sheet for the Moto G5 and G5 Plus.