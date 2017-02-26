You get a lot for your money in these phones.

Moto is once again going with a dual launch strategy for its Moto G series in 2017, with the Moto G5 and G5 Plus offering the same core experience with various spec differences to meet two distinct price points. Having the two models isn't all that confusing, but when you start throwing in regional differences on top of it, things can get a little convoluted. Depending where you live you're going to get a notably different RAM and storage combination — so let us help you out so you know what you're getting where.

Here's the full spec sheet for the Moto G5 and G5 Plus.

Category Moto G5 Moto G5 Plus
Operating System Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat
Display 5-inch LCD 1920x1080 (441 ppi) 5.2-inch LCD 1920x1080 (424 ppi)
Gorilla Glass 3
Processor Snapdragon 430 1.4GHz octa-core
Adreno 505 GPU		 Snapdragon 625 2GHz octa-core
Adreno 506 GPU
Storage 32GB (LATAM)
16GB (ROW)		 32/64GB (U.S.)
16/32GB (APAC)
32GB (LATAM/EMEA)
Expandable microSD card up to 128GB microSD card up to 128GB
RAM 2GB (CA, LATAM, IRL, AU, JP, NZ)
3GB (IN, TR)		 2GB (LATAM)
3GB (EMEA)
3/4GB (APAC)
Rear Camera 13MP, f/2.0, 1.1-micron pixels, PDAF 12MP, f/1.7, 1.4-micron pixels, dual AF pixels
Front Camera 5MP, f/2.2, 1.4-micron pixels 5MP, f/2.2, 1.4-micron pixels
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11n dual-band
Bluetooth 4.2		 Wi-Fi 802.11n dual-band
Bluetooth 4.2
NFC (except U.S.)
Battery 2800mAh
Removable		 3000mAh
Removable
Charging Micro-USB
10W rapid charger		 Micro-USB
15W TurboPower charger
Water resistance Water-repellant nano-coating Water-repellant nano-coating
Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 144.3 x 73 x 9.5 mm 150.2 x 74 x 9.7 mm
Weight 144.5 g 155 g
Colors Lunar gray, fine gold, Sapphire blue (EMEA) Lunar gray, fine gold