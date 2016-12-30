Nougat OTA now rolling out, brings one-handed mode to the G4 Plus.

The Moto G4 and G4 Plus are now picking up the Android 7.0 Nougat update in India. The update comes in at 773MB, and introduces a new Moto Actions feature that lets you shrink the screen size down using a swipe gesture. The feature is designed to make it easier to use the phone one-handed, and you can enable it by swiping up, left, or right from the bottom of the screen. You also get inline replies, new Doze mode, split screen support, and more.

I posted about the update when Motorola released its Nougat changelog earlier this year, so this time around I wanted to wait until my Moto G4 Plus actually received the update. The OTA started rolling out to my device earlier today, incrementing the build number to NPJ25.93-11 and bringing the November 1 security patch.

The OTA is now rolling out widely in India, and if you're on either the Moto G4 or the G4 Plus, head to your phone's settings to manually initiate the download. That's Settings -> About phone -> System updates.