New phones for growing markets.

Motorola has announced two new budget phones for Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the Moto C and Moto C Plus.

While both phones share design similarities with the Moto Gs announced earlier in the year, they expense with the metal pleasantries in order to keep the corners down. Instead, they focus on software experience and battery life.

The Moto C offers a "micro-textured back cover", a quad-core Snapdragon processor and optional LTE capabilities, along with a 2350mAh battery and a 5MP rear camera. The 3G version ships for €89 for 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, while the LTE model offers the same memory configuration for €99. The phone is also available in a number of colors, including Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold or Starry Black.

The Moto C Plus is a dual SIM phone with 16GB of storage and 1GB of RAM, along with a massive 4,000mAh battery and an upgraded 8MP rear camera. It starts at €119. Both models have 2MP front-facing cameras.

These aren't particularly exciting phones to anyone used to massive spec sheets in North America or Western Europe, but devices like the Moto C are integral to Motorola's growth in developing markets like India and parts of Latin America where the brand is extremely strong.