Tossing out the old to make room for the new.

With Google's smartwatches making headway in the rumor mill, it's likely this won't surprise you: the second-gen Moto 360 is no longer available in the Google Store.

The Moto 360 was one of the first worthy Android Wear smartwatches for the mainstream by virtue of its pleasantly circular watch face. It was then followed up with a second-generation device that was equally as attractive and came in color variations that suited almost everyone. Since there are still plenty of users out there donning the device, they will see Android Wear 2.0 quite soon. But if you were thinking of buying one, you can hit another retailer like Amazon. Or wait for Google to release its own line of circular smartwatches.