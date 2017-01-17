Tossing out the old to make room for the new.
With Google's smartwatches making headway in the rumor mill, it's likely this won't surprise you: the second-gen Moto 360 is no longer available in the Google Store.
The Moto 360 was one of the first worthy Android Wear smartwatches for the mainstream by virtue of its pleasantly circular watch face. It was then followed up with a second-generation device that was equally as attractive and came in color variations that suited almost everyone. Since there are still plenty of users out there donning the device, they will see Android Wear 2.0 quite soon. But if you were thinking of buying one, you can hit another retailer like Amazon. Or wait for Google to release its own line of circular smartwatches.
Reader comments
The Moto 360 (2015) has officially exited the Google Store
Hopefully the newer ones that get released next week start doing better.
Huh? Next week???
Grr next month is what I meant
New moto 360s?
Still rocking with 1st Gen motor 360. Battery doesn't last as long but still works well from 5 am to 9 pm. I think that's still impressive considering its age.
My 1st Gen now only gets ~ 4 hours of battery life on a good day
It's too bad that the OG 360 won't be getting updated, I still get comments about how awesome it looks today.
Hopefully the next one has a flat tire. I really liked that about the motos