Verizon users are now able to be just as disappointed with Bixby Vision as everyone else.

Due to reasons that totally had nothing to do with Verizon including its own version of the Amazon app on the Galaxy S8, Bixby Vision was missing the shopping feature at launch. Verizon users who tap the Bixby Eye in the camera app today will find Bixby Vision is updating today with the shopping feature, making VZW S8s just as feature complete as the rest of the Galaxy S8 line.

This update doesn't improve the quality of Bixby Vision results, unfortunately, so unless you're scanning a barcode the results will be questionable at best. In much the same way that Bixby Vision's image recognition tool uses Pinterest for quality results, the shopping section relies entirely on Amazon. Though, even when the results couldn't be more clear, the app still stumbles unless there's a barcode.

The good news is Verizon Wireless variants of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are now just as ready to use Bixby Vision as every other variant, and with more users offering feedback it's possible this service will actually be useful one day.