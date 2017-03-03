You can't always be at home to make sure that things are going smoothly, but wouldn't it be nice if there was a way to easily check in on things? Sure, you could run home on a lunch break, or have a neighbor stop by, but that gets old quickly, and there has to be a better way. Well, there is with Wi-Fi cameras, but some of them are crazy expensive, but luckily not all of them are.
Meet the iON the Home HD WiFi Camera, a fantastic way to easily stream 720p video from your home right to your smartphone. That's right, you can view it from anywhere, and it holds archives in 24-hour time blocks so you can go back and check on things you may have missed. The app will allow you to view up to 5 cameras at the same time, so you can put them around your house and still control them from one place.
Some of the other features include:
- Stream 720p HD video to your phone to keep an eye on your home or business
- View video footage at night w/ night vision & infrared sensors built-in
- Record & archive 24-hour chunks of time directly to the cloud for free
- Control cameras remotely & receive text notifications w/ the app
- Wide-angle lens lets you capture an entire room from one strategic location
- View up to 5 cameras in the app
Normally, this camera would set you back nearly $130, but right now you can pay a fraction of that. You can grab one for just $39.99 or two for $74.99, which makes it so you can almost grab four of these for the price of what one would normally cost. This deal won't last long, so be sure to act quick if you are interested.
Reader comments
Monitor your home office in real time with this $39 Wi-Fi camera
Does it require a monthly fee?
Can I use Tinycam Monitor instead of the included app?
IP cams are great in principal, but I suspect they can be excellent fuel for neuroses.