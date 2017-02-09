Beer, hockey, and virtual reality — a Canadian dream come true!

Sportsnet and Molson Canadian are teaming up to give Canadian hockey fans a front row seat for six upcoming Hockey Night in Canada broadcasts thanks to the power of virtual reality… and beer!

To check things out you'll first need the Sportsnet app and a special VR viewer from specially marked cases of Molson Canadian beer. Load up the VR tab in the app, enter the special pin code from your VR viewer, then load up your preferred camera angle, slip your phone in the viewer and you're good to go!

There are six games on tap for this VR experience, the first an all-Canadian affair against the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks on February 18th. Here's the full schedule:

Calgary Flames @ Vancouver Canucks: Saturday, Feb. 18

Montreal Canadiens @ Toronto Maple Leafs: Saturday, Feb. 25

Detroit Red Wings @ Edmonton Oilers: Saturday, Mar. 4

Calgary Flames @ Winnipeg Jets: Saturday, Mar. 11

Chicago Blackhawks @ Toronto Maple Leafs: Saturday, Mar. 18

Ottawa Senators @ Montreal Canadiens: Saturday, Mar. 25

There's no word whether you need a Rogers subscription to access this content, but you will need to buy a case of Molson Canadian to get pin code — although you have no obligation to drink the beer.

