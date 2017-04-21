Don't hold out for a MIUI build based on pure Android.
With over 200 million users, Xiaomi's MIUI is one of the most popular manufacturer skins in the world. Its usage has skyrocketed in recent years as Xiaomi made its foray into the Indian market, where the company has set up an R&D unit to cater to localization needs.
MIUI has come a long way in the last three years, adding a host of new features that augment the core experience. Xiaomi's frenetic pace of development — with a new update rolling out bi-weekly — means that MIUI is always evolving, even if updates don't include any user-facing changes. As a consequence, the user interface has become bloated, and the sheer number of features means that Xiaomi isn't as agile as it used to be when it comes to delivering platform updates.
Too big for its own good
Making sure its UI works on a new version of Android and ensuring compatibility with all the models in its portfolio takes significant engineering resources. Six months after the introduction of Android 7.0 Nougat, the Mi 5 is the only phone to have picked up the update. Then there's the way MIUI looks. Although we've seen the addition of several new features in MIUI, the core user interface itself hasn't changed all that much over the years. For instance, the multitasking pane still looks like something designed for the KitKat era.
That said, Xiaomi does a great job of delivering the latest MIUI updates to a majority of its phones. MIUI 8 is the latest iteration of Xiaomi's skin, offering an interface with a few visual tweaks, an abundance of solid colors, and a ton of new features. Xiaomi rolled out the update to devices as far back as the Mi 2, which made its debut in 2012.
With so many features baked into MIUI, Xiaomi isn't quick at platform updates anymore.
In this regard, Xiaomi is like Apple. Although its devices aren't on the latest version of Android, with its UI offering its own security-focused features, Xiaomi's priority is to deliver MIUI updates to its range of devices in a timely manner.
My 2014 Mi Pad is still on Android 4.4.4 KitKat, but it has picked up the MIUI 8 update late last year, giving me access to all the new features that Xiaomi has to offer. The three-year old tablet has the same functionality as the more recent Mi 5, which is now running Nougat. There's a reason MIUI updates work this way, and it has to do with Xiaomi's home market.
Giving users what they need
MIUI is used globally, but Xiaomi's main market is China, and as such the user interface is designed with Chinese users in mind. The customizations and added security features — the ability to block individual apps from running in the background, preventing apps from automatically starting at boot — are all borne out of a market where malware is rampant and apps are distributed not through a unified storefront like the Play Store but through multiple app stores.
MIUI is designed for China, a country where malware is rampant.
With no single entity like Google acting as a gatekeeper to weed out malware and other malicious content, the onus is on handset makers like Xiaomi to build in safeguards to ensure that their customers don't fall prey to such apps.
That'll continue to be the case for some time now, and while I'd love to see MIUI's features available on a pure Android interface, that isn't a priority for Xiaomi. Its goal is to ensure that its users aren't falling victim to unruly apps, and in that context, MIUI is doing a great job.
Reader comments
MiUi roms always seemed like cheap knock off iPhone clones. Most of the bootle iPhones run MiUi. It's so much of a copy of ios that they only sell the phones in countries that let them get away with it.
I don't mind skins with their own design aesthetics.
But I will have a problem with it if it actually interferes with basic Android features.
"The three-year old [Mi Pad] tablet has the same functionality as the more recent Mi 5, which is now running Nougat." I get that MIUI 8 is consistent with feature availability, but NO. I don't really care for stock looks, but I do care for Google Assistant (if you're on the Global MIUI with the appropriate GP Services,) SIGNIFICANTLY more emoji diversity, Doze, an easier cut and paste system, a new smoother runtime, and better app support.
Quite frankly, it's pathetic that it's still on KitKat. At least Samsung and Sony endeavored to get the Galaxy S5 and Xperia Z2 (respectively) up to Marshmallow, Google got the Nexus 6 up to Nougat. They were all released around the same time as the Mi Pad. What possesses Xiaomi to not do the same?
There are plenty of Samsung tablets still being sold in the UK coming work KitKat installed. I was looking at one in a local shop only a few days back.
I think you are missing the point. A lot of cheaper phones that are not high end flagships have never received anything more than just 1 or maybe 2 Android version upgrade. This is true with all manufacturers, not jist xiaomi. At least with xiaomi, which sells a phone of the same specs as a flagship, for the price of a mid end phone, you would still receive new features. My Redmi Note 3G(oldest redmi note with mtk6592) still have the same features as my newer redmi note 3, while still using kitkat as the base, and it's not even xiaomi's fault, since mediatek doesn't update all their proprietary blobs for lollipop, no mtk6592 have ever received any kind of os upgrade. The only mtk6592 phone that is still receiving security updates and new features, today, after years of EOL by mediatek, is the redmi note 3G.
I'll stick with Huawei and EMUI, best there is.