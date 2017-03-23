Misfit's first smartwatch will run Android Wear 2.0, retail for $199.

Misfit showed off the fitness-focused Vapor smartwatch earlier this year, and today the manufacturer is announcing that the watch will debut with Android Wear 2.0 when it hits store shelves later this summer. The watch will retail for $199, and offers a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display, heart rate sensor, integrated GPS, Snapdragon Wear 2100, and a touch-enabled bezel that you can use for navigating the interface.

There's 4GB of storage onboard, and the watch is water resistant up to 50 meters. It'll be available in two color options for the case — Jet Black or Rose Gold — and you'll be able to choose between five colors for the bands. Misfit isn't announcing a specific launch date beyond late summer, and while we'll likely see a slew of smartwatches make their debut in the interim, the $199 price is in the company's favor.

