Android Central and Mint SIM have partnered to bring you an insanely good deal on high-speed 4G data in the United States.

That's why we're super excited about this awesome deal from Mint SIM, available exclusively to Android Central readers. For a limited time, use coupon code ACMINTSIM20 to receive 20% off any 6- or 12-month plan.

Mint SIM is an alternative carrier with one focus: offering the most consistent high-speed 4G LTE data (it runs off T-Mobile's growing network) at insanely low prices.

You'll receive unlimited talk and text, with insanely low prices on ultra-fast, reliable 4G LTE data. Here's how it breaks down after the coupon is applied:

2GB of high-speed data just for $13.60 per month 1

5GB of high-speed data just for $20.27 per month 1

10GB of high-speed data for an insanely low $26.93 per month! Best deal! 1

Choose the plan that's best for you and start saving today, with no contract required. This is a limited time offer reserved just for Android Central readers. Remember, use coupon code ACMINTSIM20 to receive 20% off any 6- or 12-month plan. The deal expires March 31, so get going!

Learn more at MintSIM.com

1. Savings based on 12-month plan. Includes regulatory recovery fee. Plan requires compatible phone. Please see mintsim.com for details.