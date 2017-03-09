Android Central and Mint SIM have partnered to bring you an insanely good deal on high-speed 4G data in the United States.
That's why we're super excited about this awesome deal from Mint SIM, available exclusively to Android Central readers. For a limited time, use coupon code ACMINTSIM20 to receive 20% off any 6- or 12-month plan.
Mint SIM is an alternative carrier with one focus: offering the most consistent high-speed 4G LTE data (it runs off T-Mobile's growing network) at insanely low prices.
You'll receive unlimited talk and text, with insanely low prices on ultra-fast, reliable 4G LTE data. Here's how it breaks down after the coupon is applied:
- 2GB of high-speed data just for $13.60 per month 1
- 5GB of high-speed data just for $20.27 per month 1
- 10GB of high-speed data for an insanely low $26.93 per month! Best deal! 1
Choose the plan that's best for you and start saving today, with no contract required. This is a limited time offer reserved just for Android Central readers. Remember, use coupon code ACMINTSIM20 to receive 20% off any 6- or 12-month plan. The deal expires March 31, so get going!
1. Savings based on 12-month plan. Includes regulatory recovery fee. Plan requires compatible phone. Please see mintsim.com for details.
Reader comments
Almost as good as my T-Mo deal 3 lines unlimited err-thang for $80/mo...NOT! Lol
T-Mobile is 2 lines unlimted "err-thang" for $100 with a limited time offer of a third line free.
I know. They gave me 20% discount for life to match my ATT Corp discount. So ingot the 2 lines for $80 and then added a free line when the promo came out.
I'm seriously considering going to Mint SIM after you guys talked about it. But the 6 months plan would be too expensive for me. I'll probably try the 3 month plan. If you guys move the discount to this plan also I'll consider it even more than before
Mintsim is great if you never need customer service
I'm on AT&T so I'm comfortable with no customer service.
Maybe I'm missing something, but if I buy 3, 6, or 12 months of service up front, isn't that essentially a contract? Technically no, because I don't have to keep using them, but will they refund my money if I buy 12 months and decide after 3 that they won't work for me?
I may try this out to try out T-Mobile service on an extra phone. If all works well I may move to T-Mobile from att.
I've been using MintSim for about three weeks now. I have two lines and was able to get the 3 month special pricing at 11.67 per month. I paid upfront and with shipping two SIM cards and two day delivery cost me around $76
It took me about 10 minutes per phone one an Android the other an Apple iPhone 7 for setup. Obviously both phones are unlocked.
I ported over both phone numbers, one took about 15 minutes the other around 6 hours to be fully transferred over. Their website is so easy to use and it's very user friendly. MintSim for dummies.
Service has been great. Download speeds run about 16 Mbps. What's really surprising upload speeds run about 22-24mbps.
I only have three bars at my house in case you are curious. If I drive about 2 miles or so I'm closer to the T-Mobile tower. Both down and upload speeds are 19-22mbps range.
Call quality is very good and clear. I use an Honor 8 the other phone a 7 from Apple is also good clarity too.
For the pricing and what you get it really is a good deal. Go on YouTube and see some videos of a guy using MintSim in Denver. He's a T-Mobile user and mint SIM outperformed them.
Don't do it. I switched from Cricket since the Mint SIM rate was so cheap and coverage shows LTE in my area. I didn't realize the cheap rate was a temporary promotion that would revert back after 3 months. Horrible signal at my house, but I could only discover that after activating the SIM--and now I can't get a refund. Sometimes data doesn't work even though it shows a signal. And now that I need to go back to Cricket, I'm having a difficult time finding out my Mint SIM account #. The account number isn't on your account page. They make you call to get it, but no one answers the phone. I asked Live Chat, and they said I had to call.
On the other hand, Cricket was great. Why did I forsake you, Cricket? Why?!?!?!?