Let's compare Mint SIM and Boost Mobile to see how they stack up against one another.

Mint SIM and Boost Mobile are "alternative carriers" or mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). They're not the Big Four (AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile), but they lease coverage from those networks and resell it to you for less. Plans are often prepaid and fixed contracts are few and far between.

How long has it been around? Since 2016

Who owns it? Sprint

Which network does it use? Sprint CDMA and LTE

How long has it been around? Since 2000 in Australia and New Zealand, since 2001 in the U.S.

Tethering allowed? Yes

Cheapest plan: $35/month: 2GB 4G LTE, unlimited nationwide talk, text, and 2G data

Mint SIM plans

Mint SIM doesn't operate with traditional contracts. You pay upfront for your term, which can be 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, or 12 months, with "buying in bulk" saving you more money in the long run. All plans include unlimited nationwide talk, text, and data, though you only get so much 4G LTE per month. Unlimited international texting is included in all plans.

Duration Small (2GB LTE) Medium (5GB LTE) Large (10GB LTE) 1 month $35 $50 $60 3 months $23/month ($69 upfront) $33/month ($99 upfront) $39.67/month ($119 upfront) 6 months $19.83/month ($119 upfront) $28.17/month ($169 upfront) $34.83/month ($209 upfront) 12 months $16.58/month ($199 upfront) $24.92/month ($299 upfront) $33.25/month ($399 upfront)

Add-ons

As far as add-ons are concerned, Mint SIM's selection is very slim:

Extra data:

1GB/month: $10

3GB/month: $20

International credit:

Mint SIM's plans contain no international calling, though unlimited international texting is included. You can add international calling credit to your account in $5, $10, or $20 increments.

You can see a list of international rates here.

Boost plans

Boost Mobile offers two types of plans: family and single line. What you get with each plan is the same, but you'll save money on each additional family plan line (up to 5 lines).

Single line 2GB LTE Unlimited GBs (up to 23GB LTE) Price $35/month $50/month With Auto Re-Boost $30/month No discount Extras Streaming music without data charges Unlimited HD streaming for $20/month

Family plan 2GB LTE Unlimited GBs (up to 23GB LTE) Primary line price $35/month $50/month Primary line with Auto Re-Boost $30/month No discount Secondary lines (up to 5) $30/month $30/month Extras Streaming music without data charges Unlimited HD streaming for $20/month

Note: Data is not shared between lines on a family plan. Each line gets its own allotment, based on its plan.

Add-ons

Extra data:

1GB of 4G LTE: $5/month

2GB of 4G LTE: $10/month

Phone Insurance:

$7 per month covers out-of-warranty software issues, accidental damage (including liquid), stolen/lost phones. You can make up to 2 claims in a 12-month period, at up to $1,500 per claim. Deductibles are $20, $50, $100, or $175, depending on your phone.

International add-ons:

Prices ranges from $3 per month to $10 per month.

boostTV:

$10 per month. You get 24/7 access to premium live and on-demand content, like movies, TV shows, news, sports, and more. Latino package is also available for $10 per month.

Boost Dealz:

Install the free Boost Dealz app and receive a $5 discount off your plan every month for viewing content and ads within the app. You must view 1 ad or offer, per day, for a minimum of 20 non-consecutive days during your billing cycle.

Boost phones

When it comes to unlocked phones and Boost (a subsidiary of Sprint, lest we forget), bringing your own unlocked phone just isn't going to work. A part of the Sprint network still operates using CDMA, and its rules are rather stringent for bringing phones from other carriers, so to save yourself a giant headache and a lot of effort in vain, you'll want to purchase a phone from Boost.

We recommend the following phones:

Samsung Galaxy S7 ($499.99)

iPhone 7 ($650 and up)

iPhone 7 Plus ($770 and up)

Which should I go with? Mint SIM

If you're looking to save more money on your cell phone plan, then Mint SIM is the way to go. Despite Boost's family plans, you'll still save more money on a single-line basis — up to $200 per year over boost. From a purely price-conscious point of view, it's plans are excellent. And, you can bring just about any unlocked GSM phone over to the network.

That being said, if you're looking for "unlimited" data and think you'll need more than 13GB of data (with the Mint SIM add-on), then Boost is the better option for you. However, roughly 90% of Americans don't actually need unlimited data, and the fact that you have to buy your phone from Boost or bring specific Sprint phones over doesn't exactly work in its favor.